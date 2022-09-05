Do you dream of seeing the new film by George Clooney and Julia Roberts?

CLAUSE 1.- PROMOTION

Definition of the promotion YO DONA & VIAJE AL PARAISO (UNIVERSAL PICTURES) organized by UNIDAD EDITORIAL REVISTAS, SLU (hereinafter “Editorial Unit”), with registered office at Avenida de San Luis 25 in Madrid (28033) and with CIF B 85162121 , and registered in the Mercantile Registry of Madrid in volume 33,820, folio 85, section 8, page M-441083, entry 53.

The promotion consists of following the @yodona Instagram account, liking the promotion post and mentioning a person’s profile in the post-raffle during the dates between September 5 and 7, 2022.

CLAUSE 2.- TERM AND METHOD OF PARTICIPATING

The deadline to participate is from September 5 at 12:00 p.m. and September 7, 2022 until 12:00 p.m., both included. The winners will be drawn on September 7 at 2:00 p.m.

The way to participate is as follows:

– Follow profile of @yodona

– Like the post and tag a friend. The user you mention must follow both Instagram accounts as well.

Mentions of celebrities or accounts that do not exist and/or people they do not know will not be valid. Participants must be over 18 years old. The raffle is free and without obligation to purchase.

In the event that a non-resident in Madrid is the winner, the media outlet will not be responsible for transporting the winner to the place where the prize is to be enjoyed.

Instagram does not sponsor, endorse, or administer this giveaway in any way, nor is it associated with it.

CLAUSE 3.- PRIZE

A prize will be raffled that will consist of a double ticket for September 9 at KINEPOLIS, CINE SUR, CINES ABC, MK2 PALACIO DE HIELO, OCINE, LA DEHESA and CINES ACEC cinemas. To see the movie “Journey to Paradise”

The ticket is digital and redeemable at the box office.

Does not include travel expenses.

CLAUSE 4.- DRAW

The Draw will take place on September 7 at 2:00 p.m., random extraction of five winners. Likewise, 2 additional participants will be extracted as a reserve.

CLAUSE 5.- DELIVERY OF THE PRIZE

The persons entitled to access the prize will be all those participants whose personal data is true and accurate. The prize will be assigned in order of departure of the winners. Participants who do not meet all the requirements indicated in the bases will not have any right.

The winners will be announced in the same raffle post and must indicate their personal data via private message to @yodona to enjoy the prize within 5 hours.

In the event that the winner does not reply to the message within 5 hours, or the prize is expressly rejected for any reason, the reserve records will be used in order of extraction.

Once the prize is accepted, the winner must provide their name, surname, email and telephone number and will receive the instructions to redeem the prize.

The winner authorizes their username to be published on the Instagram profile @yodona and on any of the official communication channels of the brand and on the social networks in which it has a presence, without this generating any right in favor of the winner. himself to receive any compensation.

CLAUSE 6. – DISPUTE

For any questions regarding participation, contact the address: josita.garciadelaherran@elmundo.es indicating in the contest subject “I DONATE & TRIP TO PARADISE”.

CLAUSE 7.- ACCEPTANCE OF THE BASES AND RESPONSIBILITY

To participate in this contest, it is essential to know these bases and accept them in accordance with all the terms established in them. https://www.elmundo.es/yodona.html reserves the right to reject the participation of any contestant who does not meet the participation rules or contravenes the spirit of this contest.

https://www.elmundo.es/yodona.html reserves the right to modify or cancel the rules of this contest if it deems it necessary.

Those prizes whose value exceeds €300 are subject to withholding or payment on account by virtue of the provisions of Law 35/2006, of November 28, regulating Personal Income Tax (IRPF), as well as in the Personal Income Tax Regulations, approved by Royal Decree 439/2007, of March 30.

For these purposes, Editorial Unit, as a taxpayer who pays the income subject to withholding or payment on account, is the subject obliged to make the payment of the withholding or payment on account derived from the delivery of said prizes.

On the other hand, in accordance with the provisions of article 33.1 of the aforementioned Law 35/2006, obtaining a prize of this type constitutes a capital gain for the beneficiary for personal income tax purposes, as it gives rise to a variation in the value of its assets revealed by an alteration in its composition.

The winner or winners will not be able to waive the prizes once they have been accepted.

CLAUSE 8.- IMAGE RIGHTS

The acceptance of the prize by the winner implies their express and free authorization in favor of Editorial Unit to use and broadcast their image, name and/or voice in any medium, support or format and through any existing system, procedure or modality. of communication (in a non-exhaustive way, hertzian television, cable, satellite television, all regardless of whether it is analog or digital, free or paid, video exploitation, Internet, etc.), in any public activity -promotional related to the promotion in which it has been the winner.

Said assignment is made for everyone and without time limitation, and expressly waiving any subsequent claim, judicial or extrajudicial, to the Editorial Unit or to any other natural or legal person assignee thereof.

This assignment does not generate any right to remuneration or benefit in favor of the winner, with the exception of the delivery of the prize won. In case of refusal, you will lose the right to enjoy the prize.

CLAUSE 9.- DESERT DRAW

If no participant accepts their status as winner as provided in section 5 of these rules, Unidad Editorial will declare the draw void.

The value of the prize declared void will not accumulate to any subsequent action.

CLAUSE 10.- EXCLUSION OF PARTICIPANTS

Editorial Unit reserves the right to exclude from the draw, and therefore, from the delivery of the prizes, that participant/s who, in its opinion, had/had participated in violation of these rules.

CLAUSE 11.- PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION

The data provided during your participation in this action will be processed under the responsibility of UNIDAD EDITORIAL REVISTAS, SLU, with registered office at Avenida de San Luis 25 in Madrid (28033) and with CIF B85162121, and will be used for the sole purpose of managing their participation in the course that is the object of the award. The legal basis for this purpose is the legitimate interest of Unidad Editorial in the execution of the draw. The data will be kept until the end of the action.

In any case, the participant in this draw may exercise the rights of access, rectification, deletion, limitation of treatment, opposition and/or portability, if legally applicable, to the registered office of said entity (Avda. de San Luis, 25, 28033 Madrid), proving your identity or by email to lopd@unidadeditorial.es.

CLAUSE 12.- CANCELLATION OF THE DRAW

Editorial Unit reserves the right to cancel, extend, cut or modify the draw if the circumstances force it, without having to justify the decision and without being able to claim any type of responsibility as a consequence of it, always in a way that does not harm the rights acquired by the participants.

The organizing company reserves the right to eliminate from the draw for just cause any participant who defrauds, alters or disables the proper functioning and the normal and regulatory course of the same.

CLAUSE 13.- JURISDICTION AND APPLICABLE LAW

These bases are governed by Spanish law.

Any conflict that may arise in its interpretation or execution will be submitted to the jurisdiction and competence of the courts and tribunals of the city of Madrid, expressly waiving any other jurisdiction that may correspond to them by law.

CLAUSE 14.- ACCEPTANCE OF THE BASES

All participants in the action, by the simple fact of their participation, fully accept the content of these bases, the rules that govern their participation and the terms, conditions and the privacy and data protection policy set forth above.

Madrid, September 5, 2022.