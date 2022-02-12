Do you eat cuticles? You may have this problem

Let’s see together what it can indicate if you have this habit of eating the cuticles of the fingers of your hand.

All of us have done this a few times, but for some people it is a real vice, to eat the cuticles.

But let’s find out together what it means and what disease this type of behavior is associated with.

Obviously, if we have noticed, even if we rarely do it, it is when we are in a particular condition of stress.

Do you eat cuticles? Here is the reason

According to the Right Diagnosis website, those who suffer from dermatophagia, as this behavior is called, often causes the part to bleed or to depigmentation, if the problem lasts over time.

READ ALSO -> Test: find the intruder among the turtles in 5 seconds, it’s impossible

But there are also some ways to prevent this from happening againbecause usually, after you have seen the blood you stop but as soon as it seems almost healed the part starts again.

This attitude, or rather this pathology is linked to various things, that is a particular trauma that we have recently experienced, or a moment of strong stress both on a personal and work level, and in some cases also to genetics, or if the parents do this thing, probably the son could also be brought to do it again.

But you absolutely must not give up hope there are some remedieseven very simple ones you can do to try to quit and find a much healthier outlet.

READ ALSO -> Color spots on the wall? Here’s how to remove them

Let’s start by creating a sort of cream by cutting the garlic into small pieces and adding pepper, we are sure that when you bring your hands to your mouth the smell will not be pleasant at all.

We can also wear gloves, or keep our hands always busy, there are also transparent glazes on the market that have a strong hint of chilli if we put our hands in our mouths.

Obviously, in some cases, where the situation is particular and chronic you must always ask your doctor for advice who will be able to show you the best way to stop eating cuticles.