Do you feel depressed? Maybe it’s all the birth control pill’s fault

Pill-induced depression is a reality that many women are still unaware of and it is important to keep in mind when taking this type of medication.

Anyone who has suffered from depression at least once knows how it is a difficult situation to manage and from which to get out. Sometimes it can arise due to a black period or trauma, in some cases it can depend on hormonal or medical problems and sometimes it can also come due totaking birth control pills.

A problem that not everyone knows and which can therefore create great problems for those who do not know it are unable to recognize the cause while always having it under their eyes. So let’s try to clarify and understand what are the symptoms to pay attention to and how to behave.

Pill depression: the symptoms to recognize

That the pill can lead to mood swings and depression is now a fact. Aifa herself has confirmed this for a few years now, so much so that she can find a voice about it in the various leaflets.

Yet, even today, many doctors seem to underestimate this problem, suggesting to patients who accuse depression to get distracted or to look elsewhere for the possible cause.

READ ALSO -> Did they tell you you suffer from irritable bowel? What is it and how to fix it

A mistake that must not be committed even by those who experience problems every day and therefore deserves to find a solution. It is good then learn to recognize the early symptoms of depression and understand if they have occurred after taking the pill in order to report it with certainty to your doctor and decide together what to do.

Among the symptoms to check are therefore:

Loading... Advertisements

Unmotivated sadness

Listlessness

Mood changes

Irritability

Suicidal instincts

Difficulty sleeping

Panic attacks

Unmotivated anxiety

Difficulty managing stress

These are just some of the many symptoms that can arise after taking the contraceptive pill. Symptoms that should always be taken into consideration and evaluated from time to time with the doctor in order to understand what to do.

The response to various drugs is in fact subjective to the point that sometimes it is enough to change with another product to see the negative effects vanish. When that doesn’t happen it is obviously important understand the relationship between benefits and risks and decide whether to switch to another contraceptive method.

An issue that becomes more complex for those who suffer from hormonal problems or endometriosis and take the pill to try to keep a pathology that is difficult to manage in any other way at bay. So what to do besides being constantly monitored and informing the doctor?

The first thing to do is nnot settle for those who try to reduce the problem and look for someone who is empathetic as well as competent. Your mental health is essential to live well and no one should ever overshadow it.

That said, in addition to try to change medication until you find the most suitable one you can try to develop strategies to limit the side effects of the pill. To this we can add the use of supplements such as vitamin B, gotu kola and magnesium which in different ways have a positive effect on mood.

READ ALSO -> Nervous hunger problems before your period? What it depends on and how to fix it

Never give up is therefore the first rule to which a good doctor able to follow and deliver and will be associated psychological support to which to add also that given by people who are in the same situation. People who often meet in special groups on the web where by shortening the distances you can stay informed about all the news and at the same time have someone to talk to. A mix of actions that in synergy with each other can help you find the right way to regain your precious serenity.