Do you feel more and more depressed? It could be the fault of the pandemic

Pandemic depression is increasingly recognized by industry professionals and can affect anyone. Find out what the symptoms are and how to act to overcome it.

When the pandemic began, among the many rumors concerning possible health problems, the safety rules to be followed and everything concerning the practical functions, there was no lack of those relating to the problems given by isolation, the period of uncertainty and from all that in different ways could have burdened the psyche.

A problem that over the months it has been occurring more and more, presenting itself in different forms both in adults and in children and becoming a real problem to be faced. To date, therefore, when it happens to feel depressed for no reason, this possibility should never be ruled out. Pandemic depression is in fact a reality that must be recognized and accepted in order to be able to defeat it. And today we will find out how to do it.

Pandemic depression: symptoms and possible remedies

Several studies conducted over the past two years have shown that far more people than you think are sick from the pandemic. A malaise that is not physical as much as it is linked to the psyche and which results in depression, generalized anxiety and panic attacks.

All problems that are often not considered in the right way and that are mostly caused by climate of uncertainty in which we suddenly found ourselves living and that in recent times it has been aggravated by the climate of intolerance that exists among people who are too divided for different ways of thinking.

Also always having to deal with news related to the virus, the possible restrictions and the many rules that change constantly and that are never clear enough ended up generating a climate of uncertainty that has caused important problems not only in the youngest but even in adults.

But how do you know if you have pandemic depression? Certainly, the symptoms are mostly attributable to those of depression or anxiety. Among the most common are therefore:

Poor short-term memory

Fear of tomorrow

Apathy

Little desire to react

Sudden anxiety attacks

Lack of appetite

Nervous hunger

If you have even one of these symptoms and are always feeling low or low, the chances of you suffering from pandemic depression are high. Especially if the topic and everything related to Covid makes you feel in a state of anxiety, fear or despair.

To remedy, of course, the advice is always to contact a psychotherapist. He will in fact be able to provide a more detailed diagnosis. And even if the problem was not related to the pandemic, could see the main reasons and help find the right remedy.

What matters is certainly strive to react, not isolate yourself (which for many these times is difficult) and seek the support even online of friends, relatives and specialists if you feel the need. It is no coincidence that in the last two years, the need for psychological help has been such that the experts themselves have raised the alarm having so many cases that they can hardly manage themselves anymore.

READ ALSO -> Depression at the beginning of the year: why we all try it and the most effective remedies

A problem that is therefore much more common than you think and therefore should be addressed as quickly and incisively as possible. As for the ways, to follow are some of the tips that many psychotherapists have left on social networks or on their sites. Among the many, the simplest ones to put into practice are:

Keep a journal to write down what you feel and think about when you feel anxious or depressed

Don’t withdraw into yourself and surround yourself with people who make you feel good

Always have a confrontation with empathic people and able to communicate in a concrete and constructive way

Share your fears with a friend

Talk about your anxieties with a psychotherapist (also online)

Get out as much as possible

Listen less to the news

Read positive and feel good books

Express medical fears to your doctor

Don’t be ashamed of how it feels and always talk to someone about it

That said, today there are several therapists who also carry out their service online and who do it at low cost. Definitely a good way to start understanding what it’s like and find a course of action to overcome this pandemic depression, learning to implement the right strategies to live better and not to be constantly seized by anxiety.

READ ALSO -> Do you suffer from arm pain? The causes are more common than you think!

Mental health, after all, is vital in order to lead a life that is healthy, happy and fulfilling. Which is why it is always a good time to start caring for it.