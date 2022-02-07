Do you feel more Jovanotti or Grignani?

AP How are you? Here in Rome it is already spring. On Sunday they were all out for lunch.

GR No, here in Milan fog. A cold …

AP And on Saturday I didn’t even see the final evening of Sanremo. Party at home for the release of our friend Veronica Raimo’s book, I think the first party in two years now. But all to dance Dargen D’Amico, the last classic dance-ironic Sanremo in the wake of Enzo Salvi, Righeira, Beruschi, Pippo Franco.

GR They compared it to the Welfare State, in my opinion wrongly. It does not matter. They would surely have put in it a message about the environment or world peace, but Dargen is precisely the absence of a message. A bit like Ferilli.

AP Right. But do you know him? Didn’t you go to the same school?

GR Well, you often met him in Piazza Vetra. With him there were always Jake La Furia and Guè. They were behind the Manzoni high school (that of Matteo Salvini and Michele Serra), from Wag, it was the circle of the first graffiti artists, of the rappers of the Muretto. Although he has nothing to do with old school rap now. He started working with Fedez, he made the song for Sanremo. During the Festival I read on Facebook the report cards that his ex-buddy Jake wrote – other than those Christian Democrats in the press room – and I bring you here his comment on Dargen’s piece: “Once Were Rappers, teaches us a great lesson, namely that even if you are a genius you can make a shit song ». Then the catchphrase is good, we grow up, we change, who would have thought that I would have seen Dargen embrace Aunt Mara a Sunday In. It happened, that’s okay.

AP After all, we have seen the two possible paths in the life of us boomers clearly represented on the stage of the Ariston. One is Jovanotti, the other Grignani. On the one hand, optimism in spite of everything, the family, the bicycle, good reading and beautiful music, the poetry of Mariangela Gualtieri, What will be by José Feliciano. On the other, the tunnel, and rock’n’roll.

GR Right. Forget Mahmood and Blanco, they don’t concern us. After Sanremo it is time for good intentions: you have to choose. What then I remember, Jovanotti has always invited them all to their concerts: Rkomi, Carl Brave, Charlie Charles, to surround himself with the new …

AP But Jovanotti has always had this thing of being overtaken on the left by everyone, since the days of the posse. And yet step by step he always remained there, in the center.

GR Well, I think positive And Lucky guy they were the only real thing heard in Sanremo. Songs that have made sense over the years. Now there is a need for lightness and what are you doing? Do you start listening to The Representative of the List?

AP But it goes. The question is: are you more Jovanotti or are you more Grignani?

GR As the tests ofExpressed! Besides all Grignani, half Johnny Depp and half Zucchero in my opinion was the only one without a stylist. The only male who did not play the game. Morandi and Ranieri looked much younger than him. I read Lorenzo Tosa, Facebook star, a kind of good Selvaggia Lucarelli, you know? One who has millions of followers and makes super moralistic posts. The child falls into the well, our eyes, our heart, like, like. About Grignani he wrote a very long thing: he talked about it as if he were dead. We have to take charge of this person with problems, suffering … But mind your business.

AP Everyone teasing him, poor fellow.

GR I did a program ten years ago with Grignani. Within a little bit of confidence, very nice. We are at lunch at the Rai canteen and I realize that there is a gentleman who has been following him since he arrived. He drove him in his car, he remained seated outside the study. I ask him: but who is the driver who accompanies you? And Grignani: he is my father, he drives because they have withdrawn my license. What do you want to tell him?

AP In life we ​​must also learn to be the ultimate loser.

GR Jovanotti, on the other hand, is resilience. But he too had his bad luck. By the way, do you know our friend Pietro? He is Jovanotti’s double.

AP True. It’s the same.

GR So Saturday we organize ourselves to see the derby in our chat which is called Pazza Inter and he writes “I’m not coming”. But how are you not coming? We are all there, third dose done, come on … He replies: “at this precise moment I am immune to human relations, I don’t like to see anyone, good game, nothing personal”. I got it? He can no longer see people. A little ‘Grignani too.

AP Eh. Needless to say, let’s start over, let’s go again, let’s all go to concerts, let’s go out in the evening, if you don’t feel like it. It feels so good at home.

GR We are really not used to it. I’ll tell you more: we are satisfied with Dargen D’Amico and the Representative of the List. 60% share has made Sanremo. We are content to dance at home. Why queue at the disco, at the concert? I shoot myself Dargen and dance on it. Then yes maybe go out but later, let’s see.

AP After all, Dargen D’Amico is chamber music. Ironic, thoughtful. It is not for going out. And anyway, after so many years in Sanremo I realized one thing: on the fifth day the songs disappear. It’s the contagion theory. Follow me: the first and second day the songs all suck; on the third day you feel like woodworms in your head, the equivalent of taste that disappears; the fourth day you discover you know them all by heart but there is the evening of the covers, and the rota goes up. You have to wait until the fifth day to hear them all, at this point with tears and shivers every time the Sanremo opening starts. And on Sunday morning poof the songs are almost all gone, like tears in the rain. Like Zaniolo’s canceled goal in Rome-Genoa.

GR Poor fellow I suffered for him too. But then what was under his shirt, a bra? Boh. Who knows who his stylist is …

AP In front of Totti and Damiano of Måneskin in the stands.

GR The next Rome anthem should be the Måneskin.

AP True. In any case, an absolute moment, of sex and love canceled by the Var.

GR Take it from another point of view. If you could rewind the tape of life wouldn’t you? I would go back to the first day of the elections for the President of the Republic.

AP Ah you say? You call your var and say: I made a mistake, can I go back? And start over from where you want.

GR This spring optimism scares me a lot. General Son arrives and says that the virus recedes, normal, let’s reopen! Calm down, let me see some more stories of Salvini making pizza, I have to listen to the new Animal Collective, there is also the Pope from Fazio.

AP A handsome pope, yes. Some time ago he said that he hasn’t watched TV since 1990, for a foil. Lucky him. Let’s think about it.