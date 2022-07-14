Do you feel old? Movies turning 10 in 2022

It seems that the supposed end of the world in 2012 was yesterday, however, 10 years have passed where we have fallen in love, we have cried, we have grown and of course, we have seen hundreds of films, some of them incredible, many other churros, but most have been memorable. That is why here we tell you about some movies that –believe it or not- have already celebrated a decade in our hearts and minds.

Movies that turn 10 this 2022

And if you feel like your knees are already hurting from the cold, chances are you’ve been to the premiere of one of these movies. And it is that the year of the supposed end of the world was a prolific period for the cinema, several of our favorite movies were released in 2012. comedya lot actionmany jewels and of course a lot entertainment translated into money for Hollywood. The best of the best.

But come on, here we leave you some films that were in the tops of the best cinema of that year.

THE AVENGERS

We start this list with one of the biggest premieres that superhero movies have had. avengers managed to bring together the first great team of Marvel heroes, made up of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and of course the charming Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

The film follows the adventures of this group of heroes trying to save New York City from the threat of Thor’s brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

The film is spectacular wherever it is viewed, thanks to the direction of the great Josh Whedon. Managing to position itself in the third highest grossing film of that time, only below Avatar Y titanica. But without a doubt, he won the hearts of thousands of fans who saw their favorite heroes together for the first time.

You can find this title in the Disney+ catalog

MOONRISE KINGDOM

Probably the cutest movie wes anderson, follows the lives of two boys who decide to run away from home to secretly have a relationship away from society. It remains to say that the film is 100% wesandersonianthat is, pastel colors, camera movements only on the X and Y axis, and symmetry in each and every one of the scenes.

The film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars and unfortunately lost, but won thousands of moviegoers who place it in their favorite movies of life.

A film with a lot of tenderness, innocent, very familiar and with a touch of humor of the finest, as this director has accustomed us.

PROJECT X

How many times have you not dreamed of such a party? Don’t worry, don’t answer, we know that more than we can count. And it is that in this film the creators let their imagination fly about what could happen at a teenage party.

The film is about how three young people are looking to organize a birthday party, which gets out of control and ends up becoming a complete disaster. To the degree of having people with flamethrowers.

In addition, to give the film more realism, the decision was made to record it as a mockumentary.

A funniest movie, with a memorable soundtrack, which, if you haven’t had the opportunity to see, we highly recommend it to enjoy in your spare time.

Enjoy this title through HBOmax

THE ADVANTAGES OF BEING INVISIBLE

Adaptation of the homonymous novel, written by Stephen Chbosky, narrates the life of a boy named Charlie, a reserved and shy boy, oblivious to the world, who is gaining friends while he goes through high school. It probably doesn’t sound like a winning premise, but we’ll sign it to you, this movie will make you laugh and make you break into thousands of little pieces. It’s heartbreaking the twist it has in the second half of the movie.

The film is written and directed by the same author as the novel, making it a faithful adaptation.

If you dare to see it, you can find it on Netflix.

TWILIGHT BREAKING DOWN PART 2

The epic culmination of glowing vampires had its premiere in 2012, reaching number one on the box office charts. And it was not for less, a saga that won thousands of fans around the world and accompanied you in high school, when you thought you were emo.

The film is merely dedicated to closing everything that had been built in the previous 4 films, preparing you for the final battle, which has a moment, an instant, that we are sure will leave you speechless. As it did 10 years ago in movie theaters.

You can enjoy this entire saga on Amazon Prime.

If you feel old, but that old, you should definitely be making an appointment to process your RFC. And if not, sit down and enjoy one of these films that were released 10 years ago, they will surely bring out more than one memory.

