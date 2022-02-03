Do you feel this smell on you? It is not a question of hygiene, there is much more to it

It’s not nice to talk about body odors, but if you smell this on you should definitely read here. It can be an important wake-up call.

There are some signals that our body sends and that you should really learn to grasp and interpret correctly.

In particular, feeling that you have a specific smell on you could be the sign that something is wrong. I absolutely don’t want to scare you, but I certainly invite you to go into detail this situation. If you feel that something is wrong, always talk to your doctor to deal with any eventuality as quickly as possible. Sometimes a very little attention is really enough to avoid finding yourself in difficult situations to manage. The smells emanating from your body they are natural and you do not have to be ashamed, indeed you can use them and exploit them to your advantage, to confirm your good health or they can be a alarm bell that you cannot and must not ignore.

If you feel this smell on you it could be an obvious sign

It’s a lot important being able to catch these unambiguous signals that your body gives you.

There are odors that can hide medical causes and therefore must be immediately investigated for avoid complications. Let’s find out what it is:

Pungent smell of urine: this is a clear signal your body can send. If you notice that your urine smells different than usual and is particularly strong, it could be an infection caused by bacteria. It would be preferable to go to the doctor and explain the problem.

this is a clear signal your body can send. If you notice that your urine smells different than usual and is particularly strong, it could be an infection caused by bacteria. It would be preferable to go to the doctor and explain the problem. Breath that smells like fruit: if you notice that your breath or that of your family members smells like fruit it could be a symptom of diabetes. This situation depends on the ketoacidosis which occurs when there is a large amount of sugar in the body or a drop in insulin. To react to this situation, the body starts processes on fatty acids to compensate for the discomfort. One of the substances deriving from these reactions is acetone which, in fact, has a fruity odor.

if you notice that your breath or that of your family members smells like fruit it could be a symptom of diabetes. This situation depends on the ketoacidosis which occurs when there is a large amount of sugar in the body or a drop in insulin. To react to this situation, the body starts processes on fatty acids to compensate for the discomfort. One of the substances deriving from these reactions is acetone which, in fact, has a fruity odor. Foul-smelling stools: they are certainly never scented, but when you notice that they smell even stronger than usual it could be a sign of lactose intolerance. Along with this symptom you can also feel bloated and have intestinal gas.

Listen to me do not underestimate these very important signals, catching them in time could save you a lot of problems.