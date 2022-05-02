Do you finish games faster or slower than average? – The Gamer’s Opinion

The Jugn’s Opinion is a weekly section in which Vandal publishes the opinions expressed in the forum on a proposed topic. Every Friday afternoon, Spanish time, a new issue, news or text is presented so that readers can offer their points of view. We highlight the most representative texts of the week in this section, although all the comments are available in the thread for this purpose.

This week we asked our readers if they usually take more or less time to finish their games than average. Do they analyze every corner of the virtual worlds or on the contrary are they faster than the rest of the community?

● “In games with a fixed protagonist, I usually end up like the average. But in RPGs I start games and parallel games with the different classes and it’s never ending.” – Boemix

● “Infinitely slower.

For example, I don’t know what the average will be in Prey 2017, a game that I recently completed for the first time, but looking at the count of my game, it’s 40 hours. The first game I made in Mass Effect exceeded 60…

And the fact is that I am not at all completist, I spend trophies, achievements and collecting secondary, it is not just exploring, no, it is that even exploring I am parsimonious, I am capable of walking sniffing down a straight corridor.

Then I take a Quake and it’s the opposite, of course, I have action in my veins, but even so the first time I remember even stopping to look at textures on the wall. And that hasn’t changed since I remember stopping to look at things and details in video games coming out of the immersion to just appreciate what you see and hear.

And why not? Zumm Plass

● “Since online gaming became available to millions of people in the Playstation 3 generation – Xbox 360 stopped looking at finishing games as a priority.

Before that, yes, I liked to finish games on the highest difficulty and in the shortest amount of time perfecting each replay.

Currently it could be said that I am in the middle, if I like a game and it hooks me, I finish it in a short time but without hurry because I do not feel a genuine interest in being a game finisher”. – Turbo_Racer

● “It’s not that I explore every corner of the mapping, I’m just slow playing…”. – oscarmr

● “I prefer not to know how long they last, because then I look at the hours I’ve played and if they exceed the average I wonder if I’m late.” – SteelEagle

● “What it takes to get platinum out of gaming.” – Carvaldi

● “Depends on the game for example open world games give more time to investigate the area.” – daninudo

● “I don’t usually finish them, does that count?

But in general if the game hooks me, I’m usually average. Although removing Elden Ring it’s been a while since I’ve been hooked on a game enough to finish it, examples like Slay The Spire or Alwa’s Awaking.” – kgDaikaiohoku

● “I go my own way without looking at the time it takes. I like to explore, see everything calmly, without any hurry.

So I guess yeah, I’m the slow type.” Lonely wolf

● “This for me depends on the game, I usually finish them faster than average because of how boring or continuous the secondary ones usually are (assasins creeds) and I’m not very excited to be traveling just to have collectibles, but on the contrary there are games that are worth getting lost in their world and seeing all the secondary ones, such as The Witcher 3, Skyrim, Shenmue and more recently Zelda BOTW, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, in these cases I usually reach and even exceed the average by that the game is worth it”. – Alex_py

● “Much slower than average.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a jrpg or an adventure, I like to go quietly appreciating the environments, relax in the menus reading some file or going out there in search of x resource that I lack.

I never play in a hurry.” – NeoSetzer

● “I have verified that it usually takes a lot longer than most, something that I attribute mainly to the fact that I like to go through the scenarios in conditions and make sure that I do not leave anything to see. The truth is that I do not conceive of playing in another way nor am I able to of forcing myself to go to the sack even though I’m not liking the game too much, that’s why I usually think about it very well before starting long titles”. – jimmytrius

● “Honestly, slower. And I’m not one to rest on my laurels. Generally, when I look up the average length of a game, and compare it to the time it took me, I tend to beat it by several hours. And that I am a veteran player and I have always considered myself skilled.

Final fantasy remake in 45 hours, 5 over the average. Metroid Dread, about 8 hours on average according to google, it took me 10:30… In short, they are quite eloquent examples.

I have to say in my favor that I never use guides except in extreme cases, which can lead me to the classic “I’m stuck” that subtract 30 minutes or more from my times”. – soriok

● “I’m a completist, so I usually take the time I need to finish them.” – Dumiiko

● “It depends on the game. But if it’s an RPG (especially one that invites a lot of exploration), or a graphic adventure where I can get stuck, I can safely take between 5 or 10 hours more than the average”. – Lenary8

● “It really depends on the game, but the ones I like a lot, I spend more hours on them and I spend them faster than others depending on how long each game lasts.” – NeoAngeloxXx310

● “I think that like the vast majority, I take a long time to explore each game, knowing where the next mission is, I go in the opposite direction to go through each place and discover some little secret out there, doing this to give an example I have put over 600 hrs into the witcher 3 and 300 hrs into fallout 3.” – KingManati

● “I am very slow playing, I take it very calmly, I like to explore everything and look even under the stones.

I have verified that if I face titles of up to +/-8h. duration I am able to stay on average to complete them 100%, from then on the difference in hours increases progressively.

And already with open worlds like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY, Mass Effect: Andromeda or Red Dead Redemption II, my time spent can double that of most players.” – Barbapapa

● “I don’t know if faster or slower; I just know that I have my own rhythm and it’s not exactly in a hurry. I don’t really care about the excuse that life is going faster now, than if accessibility in games to make them more digestible at that vital rhythm, what if responsibilities, what if things that are indifferent to me… Whoever wants to run, because the amount of fast-food games that there is is immense.

I am clear that either I play at my own pace, or the console goes out the window. Play to finish the quick titles and post in the forum everything I’m going through to get my guaimer card. Nah, thanks… Everything, slowly, tastes better. And when I say everything, I mean everything.

And nothing to look at how much I have left, or how many phases a game has, or anything related to the duration. For me it is a crime against development itself and the ability to surprise before it.

What is very true is that I play EVERY day. And because of that frequency I can afford sessions scattered throughout the day of about 4 hours on average, shooting on the low side, so game completion is higher than if I played two or three days a week or only on weekends.” – New

● “Well, the way I like it.

If I love it, I tend to search everywhere, look at the entire map and try to enjoy the whole game, so it takes longer than average.

If the game tires me or it is too long for me, then I go and do the same but without enjoying it very much. It will be something of masochism. As far as I know, it usually takes longer than average.” – vx2war

● “Honestly, I finish games at a slower speed than usual. I like to take my time. Enjoy every second, calmly walk through its vast unexplored world. You have to appreciate good art, savor it and enjoy it calmly.” – merlotte_

● “I think faster because I take the easy difficulty to find out the story before. Then, if I love it, I’ll have a harder time again and get the achievements.” – Fortinino

