Do you follow the example of David Zepeda? Filtered conversation that Nodal had with a fan | VIDEO

Christian Nodal He has become one of the most controversial characters in the world of entertainment, since he has given much to talk about since his breakup with Belinda, going through rumors of excesses and romances, up to controversial fights on social networks.

However, this time the interpreter of the Mexican regional went viral on social networks after one of his fans air the conversation that he held with her.

Well apparently, David Zepeda He is not the only one who likes to send messages to his fans, since as seen in the screenshots shared by the young woman on TikTok, Nodal also contacted one of his followers.

And just like the soap opera heartthrob, the interpreter of ‘We are no longer nor will we be’ He did not hesitate to ask the young woman out, to whom he wrote in a very direct way:

“Hey, but seriously, when I go (to the state where the fan lives) I want to see you. Let’s go for lunch or dinner or something, yes?

Despite Christian Nodal He did not use phrases like ‘Oh yeah’, the photos quickly went viral and were compared to the scandal David Zepeda starred in a few days ago, which occurred as a result of one of his fans airing a video that the actor allegedly sent him .

In addition to assuring that he continues to have great affection for Nodalthe user who shared the controversial conversation also released a series of photos in which she shows that she is a faithful fan of the singer from the beginning.

Among the messages shared by the fan of Nodalit is read that she would have liked to stay at a celebration after a concert, but she felt that she could die of emotion for having met her greatest idol, to which Belinda’s ex replied: “I would not (die) , until I steal it (from his fan)”.

However, the fan in love with Nodal He clarified that his relationship with the singer was always that of an admirer and a singer, for which he never went further.