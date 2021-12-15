Do you hate traffic? Don’t watch the 1km queue on the Matrix demo

The Matrix once again lends itself to exhibiting the capabilities of next-gen consoles, although this time it does so in a somewhat … irritating way.

One player created a 1km queue in the next-gen demo of Matrix, currently the most photorealistic video game around. This nightmare for virtual drivers was made possible thanks to the performance of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, exploited to the full by the Unreal Engine 5. The demo, called Matrix The Awakening, was published precisely to show the characteristics of the graphics engine and its potential.

Matrix, what a traffic! –

As soon as the tech demo came out, a player enjoyed a form kilometric files in The Matrix The Awakening, noting that – contrary to what happens in the video games of the last generations – the cars do not disappear to lighten the load of the consoles, nor do they lead to a degradation of performance. Not ideal for those wishing to explore the virtual city with their own car, nor the best for motorists already stressed by the real world, but certainly a tangible testimony (in the video below, reported by TheGamer) of Unreal’s performance. Engine 5.

The numbers of the demo –

After all, the numbers of the demo of Matrix Il Risveglio (not a complete video game, but a marketing operation – unveiled at The Game Awards – carried out in collaboration with the crew of Matrix Resurrections and Warner Bros.) had seemed impressive from the very beginning. ‘start: 16km of open world created ad hoc, over 7,000 buildings, 1,248 intersections, 43,073 parked cars of which 38,146 can be driven and over 260km of roads. With a similar density, the risk of queuing at traffic lights is obviously around the corner …