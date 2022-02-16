The 1000 lire represents much more than a simple banknote, this monetary denomination in fact represented the lira especially in the last decades of “life”, when the historic Italian currency has suffered a sharp decline in purchasing power. The value of banknotes like this has dropped sharply in the space of a few years, as evidenced by the low value of the latest issue, bearing the face of Maria Montessori.

The latter is certainly the most famous thousand lire banknote as well as the last paper issue, but the monetary denomination in question has had numerous other versions with different representations, for example Giuseppe Verdi has been chosen twice as an effigy on the 1000 lire.

Do you have 1000 Lire with Giuseppe Verdi? Crazy, that’s their incredible value

One of the leading figures of our country, who influenced artistically but also from a national point of view in the 19th century was portrayed on two distinct issues, 1962 to 1969, the second from 1969 to 1981. The first series has a divided serial in two, present on the top of the banknote, while the second shows it both on the right and on the left, always at the top.

The banknotes of the first series with a serial number between A42 and L43 can bring a minimum profit of 20 euros up to 300 euros, depending on the storage conditions, even if the rarest are those with the X or Z, the so-called substitutes. These are worth 30 to 350 euros, while even more interesting are the Z08, Z09, Z10 and X14 which have a value between 450 and 750 euros, as long as they are in excellent condition.

Less rare are the 1000 green lire second series: banknotes starting with XA and ending with XA E, F or C are the rarest, and can make us earn up to 500-600 euros if in Fior di Stampa. Less moneyed but still interesting the XA if the last letter is M, G or H.



