do you have a deficiency? Here’s how to supplement it with food

We must pay close attention to Vitamin A deficiency, often this deficiency can lead to serious health problems.

According to some studies it has been found that the deficiency of this vitamin A, fundamental for the organism, could increase the danger of contracting Alzheimer’s.

This pathology is unfortunately very widespread and it affects the cognitive system and everything related to our brain and memory. It makes life difficult for anyone affected by it. That’s why the Vitamin A plays a very important role. Let’s find out how.

Foods suitable for integrating vitamin A into our diet

It is essential to specify that theFolic acid deficiency could be linked to increased Alzheimer’s risk. This folic acid is also known as vitamin B9

This vitamin B9 plays a vital role in our health as it is responsible for contributing to produce hemoglobin in addition to having an important role such as that of protein synthesis.

These aspects are fundamental to both ours cardiovascular health and also to prevent this disease so widespread and so disabling for those affected, that is Alzheimer’s.

This time of year with the coming heat is the right season to get a good load of vitamin A and we must take advantage of it absolutely. There are foods that help us store this vitamin A which is so important for our health, such as the delicious ones asparagus and artichokes.

As for the valuable vitamin B9 we can find it in very simple but fresh and tasty foods that we consume a lot in summer, during hot temperatures, that is lettuce and rocket. But let’s not forget that it is also present in cereals such as oat bran.

As in all things, never overdo the consumption of these foods, given that an excess of vitamin B9 could lead to problems like the nervousness, tremors and tachycardia.

As always we recommend always consult a doctor or nutritionist who will be able to tell us specifically what foods are and in what quantities to take them to pack vitamin A and vitamin B9 essential for our health.