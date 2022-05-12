Do you have a OnePlus 10 Pro or an OPPO Find X5 Pro? Well, you can now try Android 13 on your mobile

Share

Android 13 comes to OnePlus 10 Pro and OPPO Find X5 Pro with the first version for developers.

We have all been attentive to the Android 13 news at Google I/O 2022, but the truth is that not only the Mountain View giant had surprises prepared, because many manufacturers have wanted to join the wave of Google presenting Android 13 Developer Preview for its best terminals.

It is the case of realme and his GT 2 Pro that yesterday confirmed its adherence to the program of betas of Android 13, and in the last few hours two other manufacturers in the BBK Electronics environment have announced exactly the same thing, and that is that OPPO and OnePlus have already made their first preview versions of Android 13 available to users including installation instructions.

The lucky ones are the possessors of the two most advanced smartphones from OPPO and OnePlusspecifically and as you would expect the OPPO Find X5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro, which join the Android 13 development program with their first versions for developers, not yet stable and recommended as always for advanced users and beta testers who want to try the novelties of the Tiramisu android.

Obviously, how to install them is not as simple as you might expect, because it is not about simple updates via OTA. In this case, the two manufacturers explain it to us on their support or development pages, so right here We leave you the links with all the information, the necessary downloads and the detailed guide with the procedures in each case:

Android 13: news, compatible phones, release date and all the details

As both OnePlus and OPPO tell us, it is not recommended to install these preview of Android 13 if we do not have previous experience in development or testing of terminals, nor is it 100% advisable to update a device that we use daily as a head terminal to non-stable versions, since the firmware will contain errors and also performance issues.

You have to be aware that It can brick the terminal and turn it into an expensive paperweightso if you do, read the instructions very carefully and follow the guide carefully while you go through the whole process.

Known issues on OnePlus 10 Pro

In the case of flagship from OnePlus, the Known bugs of this first preview android 13 are diverse, starting because installing the new version will erase all the user’s personal data when we go back to Android 12 or update the build.

There are also certain issues with stability and performanceas well as with some apps that won’t work as expectedbecause for now it is impossible to move the documents in “My files” or activate voice recording in some apps, among other problems.

Some ORoaming functions also cannot be used for now, though everything else should be more or less stable to work without major complications.

The ColorOS Developer Preview based on the new Google @Android 13 Beta 1 update is now coming to #OPPOFindX5Pro!

Who else is as excited as we are? Know more: https://t.co/bvikQ80Txl pic.twitter.com/GH1KtOwB1U — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) May 11, 2022

Known issues in OPPO Find X5 Pro

As for the OPPO Find X5 Pro, we also have an extensive list of bugs of youthwhich start in various camera problems and the multimedia system in general.

Thus, photos from the front camera may be displayed abnormally and retouch effects probably won’t work when selecting Retouch in the mode Portrait of the main chamber. There are also certain stability issues with the camera in dark environmentsas the night mode does not seem to work quite well on all occasions.

Of course they don’t get off, so some apps don’t work as they should either with examples in the compass not displaying latitude and longitude, or data usage stats not being accessible either, including even a more annoying issue in the native browser being unstable with some web pages.

Obviously, both manufacturers also provide guides to do downgrade to android 12 again in case we have serious problems and/or want to return to using the device with a stable firmware, and make available to the beta testers their developer communities to share experiences and comment on how it works and what’s new.

If you try it, please share it with us in the comments too!

Related topics: android 13

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!