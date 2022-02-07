Do you have a salty tongue? The causes you should know

Salty tongue is a condition that can affect anyone. Find out why, what it depends on and what to do when the problem arises.

That of the salty language is a problem that unites more people than you think and that has to do with reasons that are often different from each other but which always deserve some attention.

Although feeling salty from time to time may be considered normal, when the condition persists for a long time and becomes bothersome, it is important to pay attention to it and contact your doctor. In fact, behind a tongue that always smells of salt, various pathologies can be hidden that it is good to recognize in time in order to prepare the right treatment. So let’s find out which are the most common.

Salty tongue: the most common causes

Sometimes it can happen to wake up with the sensation of having a salty mouth and, in particular, a salty tongue. When this occurs, the reasons could be many and among the most frequent is that of poor hydration (especially if the problem occurs in the morning) or an overly salty dinner.

In other cases, however, the reasons behind the sensation of having a salty tongue may be other.

Dehydration. Let’s start with the more common cause than due to poor hydration. Typically when there is this underlying problem, the salty tongue is also accompanied by other symptoms such as dry mouth, dizziness, poor urination and the need to drink. Generally, to solve the problem it is sufficient to drink, preferring still water with a low fixed residue and opting to increase the quantity of liquids for a while. Obviously the problem persists, the best thing is to contact your doctor.

Lack of nutrients. Like water, food also plays an important role in this problem. In some cases, in fact, the salty tongue can be the cause of some imbalances given by a diet that lacks some basic vitamins. An exam studied in this sense can therefore be very important. Sometimes it is enough to supplement with vitamin B12 or with vitamin C to see all symptoms quickly disappear.

Use of drugs. Often there are drugs that can lead to unwanted symptoms and among these there is the sensation of having a salty tongue. If they were taking it, it is therefore advisable to consult the leaflet and check the warnings given on the subject.

Hormonal changes. Hormones can also affect how your mouth feels. From hormonal dysfunction, to pregnancy and up to menopause, every single variation can lead to problems in this regard. For this reason, it is always worth making sure that everything is fine from this point of view.

Mouth problems. A mouth that has problems such as bleeding gums can also cause this disorder. Often it is also associated with a metallic taste or a sense of burning. In this case, you should go to the dentist, improve your oral hygiene and avoid for a while foods that are spicy, fried or that can irritate the gums. Mouth infections can also lead to this problem. This is why when it lasts for more than two or three days and you do not understand where it comes from, it is always good to try to ask the dentist for an opinion.

Gastroesophageal reflux. Salty taste in the mouth, as well as a burning tongue, is one of the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux. If you already know that you suffer from it and are experiencing this new symptom, it is therefore important to talk to your doctor. Otherwise and in the presence of other problems such as hoarseness, nausea or heartburn it may be worth doing some investigation to understand if you suffer from this pathology.

Mucus in the nose. Anyone with allergies or a bad flu may experience mucus in their nose. This when it is dripping and mixed with saliva can give a salty taste, proving to be the main cause of the unpleasant sensation in the mouth.

Obviously, among the causes behind the salty tongue there are also others ranging from Sjogren’s Syndrome to neurological problems up to some cancers of the mouth. However, it is about situations that are much rarer and that are generally investigated by the doctor only after analyzing the most common ones listed above.

What matters is to remember that every slightest variation in our body deserves the right attention and that the salty tongue is one of them. In case of appearance of this symptom it is therefore always advisable to ask your general practitioner or a specialist for an opinion.