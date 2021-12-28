Do you have a Samsung Galaxy? Watch out for these apps – they are dangerous

3

























The Google Play Store has often been criticized for the ease with which unscrupulous developers manage to publish dangerous apps, but apparently it is by no means the only store with problems of this type. Inside the Galaxy Store, the app store dedicated to phones Samsung Galaxy, there are in fact numerous dangerous apps available to users.









He found out Max Weinbach, contributor to the online newspaper Android Police, which believes these apps are real malware, computer viruses that can infect Samsung phones shortly after installing the software. The analysis of the app in question with numerous antivirus, such as Avast, Avira, Eset, Kaspersky and Virustotal, confirmed the presence of a lot of malicious code inside each of these applications. But that’s not all: apps ask the user for a large amount of unnecessary permissions, a clear symptom that they have been written to collect phone usage and online browsing data for advertising purposes.

Dangerous apps on the Galaxy Store: what they are

Weinbach did not publish a list of the dangerous applications that he found on the Galaxy Store, merely communicating that he found at least 5 and that they are all clones of a very famous app until a few years ago: Showbox.

Showbox is an app, unusable for about two years, which allowed you to watch without paying thousands of films and episodes of TV series and, for this reason, it has been accused several times of favoring the piracy and was blocked.

It is likely that all the apps on the Galaxy Store with the name of “Showbox Free“or a similar name are dangerous and, in any case, given the app they are imitating dubious legitimacy.

Why Showbox clones are dangerous

The problems related to these apps are mainly two: the first is indiscriminate access to user data, by requesting unnecessary authorizations, which is a clear symptom of a data collection (which will then be resold to the highest bidder); the second is that they are capable of download more code from external servers and run it on your smartphone.

This means that the app, even if it appears harmless, can download one spyware, a trojan or a malware of any kind immediately after installation.

Weinbach also points out that some of the apps in question come recognized as dangerous by the antivirus integrated in Play Protect, the system of protection against dangerous apps integrated into the Android operating system. However, the user is still allowed to install them at his own risk.

Which, obviously, it shouldn’t do at all.