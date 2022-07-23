Do you have a very close relationship with your pet and share environments? Specialists consider preventive medicine in pets vital to prevent zoonotic diseases from affecting the family | Community | Guayaquil

The COVID-19 pandemic implied a greater physical and emotional closeness between pets and those responsible for their care in homes in Guayaquil and worldwide. In the midst of the health crisis, these ties were strengthened in multiple daily activities, which is why veterinarians consider it important that preventive medicine is also practiced among the people who surround the animals’ environment, mainly their owner, to avoid the appearance of of zoonotic diseases.

During the Veterinary Congress of León in Guayaquil, held in recent days, local specialists highlighted the practice of the global concept One Health (A single health) that proposes to ensure the care of the animal to, in turn, mitigate health risks in the members of the family with which it lives, especially vulnerable groups.

After overcoming the ravages of the virus, which lasted for around two years in which the human being went through the suffering of a disease of zoonotic origin, that is, that passed from animals to human beings, now it is called to take greater precautions with the man’s accompanying pets, said Nicole Menzel, veterinary doctor and national manager of Boehringer-Ingelheim pets for Ecuador.

The specialist commented that the concept One Health It is based on the fact that if the health of the pet is taken care of, diseases are not only prevented in these, but also in the family group and therefore, there are fewer human losses.

“80% of the new diseases that are going to affect human beings are going to be of zoonotic origin, that is, they are going to come from animals. We have just moved on from the example of coronavirus and now monkeypox, which were from animals and are affecting humans. Unfortunately due to climatic changes, because viruses, bacteria, parasites are mutating, (certain diseases) are going to go from the species they affected are going to affect the human being”, said the specialist, based on the analyzes carried out by organisms international health.

She stressed that prevention should focus mainly on continuous monitoring of deworming and vaccination, in order to control infectious diseases in the animal and, in turn, take care of the family group.

Under this new reality, Menzel commented that the veterinary doctor not only recommends an anamnesis of the pet, that is, the clinical examination process that analyzes what its habits are, contacts with its peers, places it frequents, but prevention is also necessary. antiparasitic and vaccination for the animal.

“This fact of being two locked up (human being and pet) made the relationship with new pets increase a lot, they adopted many pets and there is a more direct relationship of pet life that sleeps with you or with your child in bed. “In case of deworming against internal and external parasites, you will prevent risks in pets and that also affect humans such as zoonotic diseases,” she mentioned.

This care should mainly be intensified in endemic areas of diseases, such as dirofilaria, for which there are regular deworming processes both externally and internally. Even in the case of living with vulnerable groups, it is recommended to do so more consistently, he recommended.

About this concept of preventive medicine, Jorge Sanabria, representative of Dr. Pet and organizer of the congress, mentioned that it has been known by veterinarians for several years, but there is still a need to promote among citizens to raise awareness about care to prevent risks with diseases and taking care of external and internal parasites, such as ticks.

“If we do not have a planned control of parasites, the animals can, apart from getting sick, be transmitters, transmitting zoonotic diseases, which pass from the animals to man. If we take care of the animals, we also take care of the man and his family, ”he agreed, mentioning that cases are usually detected in his consultations.

Menzel suggested contacting and following the recommendations of the veterinarians so that they recommend the breed and size of their animal, according to the conditions in which they live, then comply with responsible ownership and also, depending on the age of the pet, follow the preventive protocols with deworming and vaccination, and their annual controls.

“Always the annual control to prevent these things from appearing and if the veterinarian sees something strange in the animal, he will discover and according to this, he will say if it is a zoonotic disease, he will make sure that the family gets a checkup. too,” Menzel explained.

To avoid zoonotic diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health agency of the United States, also recommends washing hands frequently after touching animals, picking up feces immediately and disposing of them properly, and maintaining frequent handwashing. hands after handling feces, and when touching animals. (YO)