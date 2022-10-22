Do you have a visa appointment in 2025? The United States opened spaces for this year and the beginning of the other. This is what you should know

A large number of people are in the process of applying for their American visa, others so far start the path from scratch. However, the journey is long because the appointments with the consular authority may be far away.

Hundreds of people daily in Colombia make an appointment to continue with the American visa application process. Some farther than others, however, it is a great advance, considering the high demands on visa applications that have been submitted in recent years.

Colombians who seek to advance the process for the American visa, for the moment, must wait two years, until 2024, according to the scheduling that the embassy currently has.

However, in the last few hours It has been possible to hear testimonies of people who have managed to advance their respective appointments to be able to renew their American visa. For example, Colombians who had their renewal appointment scheduled for until the year 2024, managed to have it rescheduled for December of this year.

If anyone is waiting for appointments for the US Visa 🇺🇲, today is the day to enter, many appointments have opened since December of this year. – Alejandro Ordóñez (@alejandrordo) October 17, 2022

“I managed to advance my appointment to renew the US visa from August 2024 to December 2022. This week started well, ”said another user through the social network Twitter, after being surprised to find a nearby quota for his appointment schedule.

I managed to advance my appointment to renew the US visa from August 2024 to December 2022. It started well this week. 😊 —Peter (@peter) October 18, 2022

So far this good news has come for people seeking to renew their document, however, thousands of people are waiting for newer agendas to open for first-time visa seekers.

In the case of the country’s capital, Bogotá, the wait to obtain a visa is an average of 874 days, only surpassed, according to recent data, by the city of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, with an average of 900 days.

Although there are some simple tricks that can speed up such a long wait, the United States Embassy in Colombia in recent days has called for applicants to avoid the use of “intermediaries” or companies that claim to have the ability to advance their clients’ appointments.

There is a high possibility that it is a way to scam those people who want to meet the appointment as soon as possible, so the immigration authorities ask not to be carried away by these promises and carry out due process.

According to the American Embassy, the consular authority is the only one truly guaranteed to issue information on appointments, as well as procedures and requirements. Therefore, he invited interested persons to be aware of the informative updates through his web page.

Remember: the Embassy does not recommend or endorse third parties or companies to advance appointments. We are your official source of information on visas to the United States. For more information visit, https://t.co/6J4dkdrQjc pic.twitter.com/yFsXc8IzQ8 — US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) October 12, 2022

United Kingdom, without tourist visa for Colombians

This Tuesday, the British ambassador in Bogotá, George Hodgson, made the good news official for Colombians, and that is that as of November 9, the British country will no longer require a tourist visa to enter. That European territory is one of the most “coveted” and this year will be the first Christmas in which the restriction is lifted.

As planned, the British embassy offered a press conference in which it gave more details about what, in a short time, will be launched. Hodgson pointed out that it had been “a great effort that took into account many factors” and that now “it is a good result for Colombia and the United Kingdom.”