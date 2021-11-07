Do you have a white tongue? Here’s what it depends on and how to fix it

White tongue is a problem that can have various causes. Let’s find out the most important and how to fix them.

The language has always been one of the organs whose observation can indicate pathologies in progress. Through color and others characteristics that the doctor is usually able to recognize in fact, it is possible to recognize a condition of malaise that can lead to important investigations in order to define what is disturbing the organism.

This problem can affect everyone and at any age, but it seems to have a greater incidence in the female population. So let’s try to understand the main causes and the possible remedies to be put into practice.

White tongue: the main causes and how to remedy when it occurs

Having a white tongue means having a very pale color of the same or, even more common, having a sort of whitish patina that covers the entire tongue.

A symptom that should never be underestimated as it can imply various pathologies.

Among the best known are:

Gastroesophageal reflux

Liver problems

A deficient immune system

Poor digestion

Uns unbalanced diet

The stress

Oral candida

Once faced with the problem it is therefore very important to try to understand its exact origin in order to find a solution which, depending on the type of problem, can be represented by a change in diet, by taking vitamins or by other treatments that will be evaluated together with your doctor.

Going to the possible solutions, from a purely aesthetic point of view you can try to brush it with more care and with a tongue cleaner able to clean the whole area well. You can drink more to keep yourself hydrated to the point that it also benefits the villi present on the tongue and responsible for its appearance.

You can try to take care of the diet as best as possible in order to give the body any vitamins it is lacking. Going to natural remedies rinses based on water and bicarbonate can be useful, oil pulling, aloe vera rinses and raw garlic intake.

However, these are only temporary remedies that cannot and must in no way avoid medical investigation. This is why when you notice the problem it is very important to ask your GP for a consultation immediately. Acting in time, in fact, even the results will come sooner.