do you have an extra code? You can share it with the community

Bandai Namco sent the codes for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test scheduled from 12 to 15 November, the submission is complete and we know that many of you are left without a code. Unfortunately we do not have codes to be able to distribute them to readers but we have thought to offer you a space for research and offers.

If you have an extra code you can (if you like, of course) share it with the Everyeye community, if you are looking for a key try leaving a comment below and maybe someone will come to your aid by offering you a code to redeem the Elden Ring Closed Network Test.

This space is available to you for offer and search for codes, some of you may have an extra code or may not be able to take part in the test sessions due to the schedule and therefore can give your code to other interested users.

The Elden Ring Closed Network Test will be held from 12 to 15 November according to this calendar:

Session 1: Friday 12 November from 12:00 to 15:00

Session 2: Saturday 13 November from 04:00 to 7:00

Session 3: Saturday 13 November from 8pm to 11pm

Session 4: Sunday 14 November from 12.00 to 15.00

Session 5: Monday 15 November from 4:00 to 7:00

There will be no other sessions besides these, therefore you must necessarily adhere to the times and dates indicated.