Do you have an old iPad and do not know if it is obsolete? We tell you all the models that are | Technology

If you are an iPad user, we show you the list of those models that are already obsolete or are about to be.

Apple is a company known for providing a broad ecosystem of devicesconnected to each other at levels that no company has yet achieved, and among its most iconic products is the iPad.

This tablet, wherever you see it, was introduced a whopping 12 years ago, how it has rained! A product that is becoming more and more powerful, managing to offer an experience at the level of few, and with an excellent design.

iPads can be found in different formats and options, being formed by the family of iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad and iPad Mini.

Apple is known for being the company that gives more useful life to its productscoming to support several of its products for almost 7 years, but like everything else, this is not maintained for eternity, and iPads rarely become obsolete.

Those products that are obsolete are those who will no longer receive repair service by the company of the bitten apple, and in the case of Apple products that have not been manufactured for 7 years.

Today there are already several iPads that are obsolete, and here we show you a list of them:

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G

iPad 2 Wi-Fi

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G

Apple also makes a special distinction to those products that carry between 5 and 7 years without manufacturinglabeling them vintage, and these products depend on inventory probability for repair, and offers technical service in specific cases. These are those iPads:

iPad Air Cellular

iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16 GB, Gray

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM

If any of your iPads are on the Vintage list and may need some type of repair, you should go to an authorized technical center or distributor to try to change those parts you need before stocks run out.

If your iPad is one of the obsolete list, while they may work perfectly recommends upgrading to a newer iPadboth for possible repairs and for receiving software updates and upgrades.