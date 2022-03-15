Do you have cancer, Vladimir Putin? His puffy appearance and absurd social distancing could be the result of medical treatment | International | News

New information about Vladimir Putin is circulating on social networks and the international press. According to Western spies, the Russian president could have cancer and his behavior and appearance show it.

Putin began the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24 after he decided to invade Ukraine, presided over by Volodimir Zelenski, who, contrary to the Russian, earned the respect of the entire world community for his leadership.

Do you have cancer, Vladimir Putin?

The former KGB agent suffers from a brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or “steroid rage” as a result of steroid treatment for cancer, these are the claims handled by intelligence sources and that the Daily Mail collects in its publication on your website.

Senior figures in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which comprises Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s internationally criticized decision to invade Ukraine.

Putin has an “increasingly erratic behavior”

The intelligence community is sharing a growing number of reports about the 69-year-old Putin’s “increasingly erratic behaviour”, combined with a puffy appearance and a very pale complexion, in recent images.

Added to this is the absurd social distancing that he imposes on visitors to the Kremlin and that went viral in his meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, with a luxurious 3-meter oval table separating them.

Informants insist that there is an explanation for all these behaviors and the transformation of Putin’s face.

There is an identifiable change in your decision-making in the last five years or so. Those around you see a marked change in the forcefulness and clarity of what you say and how you perceive the world around you

The source said this lack of clarity is compounded by the lack of a “negative feedback loop” as the Russian leader was “simply not informed” about elements of the failures in the invasion. (I)