Do you have coins in your wallet? Companies ask the Treasury for help for the shortage | Finance

WASHINGTON- Do you have a spare dime? Coins are scarce, again.

Merchants, laundromats and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and reach under sofa cushions for extra change and “get the coins moving.”

A group of trade associations representing individual businesses, including banks, retailers, truck stops, grocery stores and others, is asking the Treasury Department for more help in convincing citizens to put the coins in circulation.

The fallout from slowing circulation hits people who can’t pay for their items electronically, they say.

“If retailers cannot offer change for cash purchases, cash-dependent consumers will be vulnerable,” the associations say in a letter to Treasury.

For example, people who use coin laundromats might have a harder time finding change to do their laundry. And on a larger scale, people who don’t have access to cash won’t be able to patronize certain card-only businesses.

This is not a shortage of coins, but a lack of circulation.

“We can’t print our way out of this problem,” said Austen Jensen, senior vice president of government affairs for the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Jensen’s group, along with the American Bankers Association, the National Association of Convenience Stores and the National Grocers Association, is trying to meet consumer demand and wants a new public campaign to increase coin circulation.

Jensen said his group is also encouraging member retailers to find creative ways to deal with coin shortages, including rounding up purchases for charity promotions. And he says merchants with multiple locations could send coins from one store to another.

It is not the first time that the problem of the scarce circulation of coins has arisen during the pandemic.

The coronavirus disrupted consumer buying habits and largely shifted purchases to plastic cards, to the point that in July 2020 the Federal Reserve restricted coin orders by financial institutions.

The Federal Reserve also convened a Task Force on US Coins, made up of representatives from various federal agencies, which conducted a campaign to encourage the public to put the coins into circulation.

This February, the task force released a report on the state of currencies, stating that the pandemic shutdowns slowed down small transactions that generated change and that there was a temporary aversion to cash for perceived hygiene reasons. . The report also said that the Federal Reserve and the US Mint hired an outside consultant to review the coin supply chain.

Coin deposit volumes began to gradually increase from the summer of 2020, but businesses say that the problem has resurfaced as people have stopped using coins and stuck to plastic cards.

The problem has had the biggest impact on people who don’t have bank accounts. An estimated 22% of Americans did not have a bank account in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Treasury Department has not yet responded to the letter.

The government encourages people to help move coins by spending them at merchants, taking them to their banks and credit unions, or using a coin recycling kiosk like the ones found in grocery stores.