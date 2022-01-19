Do you have doubts about the battery of your smartphone? Now you can test it

AnTuTu is one of the most popular smartphone benchmarks from the community, especially the Android one. On the other hand, the benchmarks on AnTuTu and other platforms such as GeekBench are among the strong points of the marketing of many smartphones: for this, AnTuTu is trying to diversify its benchmark offering, always introducing new ones.

After being nearly boycotted by Google in early 2020, the benchmark portal has started rolling out features and tests for all smartphone components, testing not only the overall performance, but also those of the CPU, GPU and memory individually.

The latest benchmark implemented by AnTuTu, available with the latest application update for Android, concerns instead the battery, charging speed and temperature of the smartphone. The decision to introduce this new test, in all likelihood, depends on the fact that the popularity of fast-charging technologies is increasing rapidly, making the battery one of the main selling point of many phones, especially Chinese ones.

Against, at the moment very few platforms test the charging speed smartphones, while many of those that check fast-charging levels and battery capacity are mostly used by professionals and are not very ergonomic for the public.

With the version 9.2.7 of AnTuTu, however, battery testing of Android smartphones is available to all users, even if the procedure is rather slow and cumbersome, as it requires a full charge from 30% to 100% of the battery of the device, possibly using the standard charger provided by the manufacturer.

In short, this is not the easiest test to perform, but it is nonetheless an interesting possibility offered by AnTuTu: by the way, do you know what is the highest score ever recorded on AnTuTu?