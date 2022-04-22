Do you have high ping or latency with WiFi? How to solve it

Latency is defined as the delay in the response time of a signal . That is, the milliseconds that information packets are delayed between when they are sent and when they are received. Ping is the way to measure the latency of a connection through a command that is used to test the connection between two network nodes by sending packets to a remote server and returning a time measurement in ms or milliseconds to the user.

Especially if we are connected wirelessly via WiFi, the quality of the connection can worsen considerably if we also have lag (high latency) so we are going to see why it occurs and how to combat it.

There will always be some delay in communications, especially wireless, because all remote communication implies a certain delay in the arrival of data, but if we talk about a few milliseconds, we should not worry.

The existence of high latency can worsen performance in online video games, because there is a delay from when we execute an action until it is recorded by the server, it can worsen the quality of streaming video playback, cause interference to appear in services of music like Spotify and other alternatives, etc.

The WiFi connection has too high latency, especially if we compare it with the latency that we will get by Ethernet cable. Let’s assume you can’t connect wired, because that would be the first step to improve the delay.

How to improve WiFi lag

Depending on the cause, we can choose one solution or another. Naps away from the Wi-Fi router or WiFi access point, it is best that you get close to it. When we are far away, the packet will take longer to get from our WiFi client to the router or access point.

When there is many devices connected simultaneously to a WiFi router, the wireless network will be more crowded. In this case, there may be a couple of solutions. Either activate Airtime Fairness, a solution so that slow clients do not harm faster clients, or install an additional access point to share the load of wireless clients, or a WiFi Mesh system.

When we have one or more wireless clients sending and receiving data, other wireless clients will suffer. We can configure the available bandwidth for each one and the bandwidth can be limited so that a device does not use what is necessary for the correct operation of others.

From the point of view of your computer or connected device, if you have several programs and applications running at the same time, it is very likely that the ping will increase. So that it does not affect you and you can have a connection without problems, close all programs that you are not usingespecially those that consume a lot of bandwidth.

Finally, it is worth looking at the WiFi bands we are using. The 2.4 GHz band has a greater range than the 5 GHz band. This can lead to the appearance of interference with neighboring networks, so we will have higher latency in the connection. If we use the 5 GHz band, which has less range, we will surely not have interference with neighboring networks.

In the event that you have interference, changing the WiFi channel will also improve the latency of the connection. You could analyze the WiFi spectrum around you to know if any specific channel is saturated and act accordingly.