Do you have larger breasts than the other? Here’s why (and if it’s normal)

Enough, it’s time to give voice (and an answer) to one of the doubts that has always gripped you. Is it normal for one breast to be bigger than the other?

Did we also need this paranoia? The answer to this question is certainly no, but since we ask so many, maybe it is better talk about it.

About what? But of measures, obviously!

No, what did you understand: we are not talking about men (and theirs, about sizes) but simply about breasts. So of the our measures!

If you have already asked yourself, in your life, it means that you have already noticed it and if not we invite you to take a good look in the mirror without a shirt or bra.

Hey, it’s not that one of the two is larger than the other?

Because one breast is bigger than the other: the answer to all your doubts

Well yes, if they do look with enough attention (or if you ask to yours fiancé, who probably knows its weight, size and consistency by heart) you will realize.

We all have larger breasts than the other: there is no one who remains excluded from this curious asymmetry!

Or rather, perhaps there is some excluded: anyone with remodeled breasts, probably, sleeps soundly on the subject of symmetry. So lucky!

Actually having a otherwise bigger of others is a direct consequence of growth and development.

Generally, in fact, in the period of puberty (which can range from 8/10 years up to 13/14 years) one of the breasts begins to develop faster than the other.

It is not so much a race but a simple fact biological: some parts of our body become “in movement“Before the others!

This is why, especially in very young women, the difference in size can seem particularly evident and pressing. Generally, then, around the age of twenty or twenty-five, all measures Yes align Oh yeah compensate, even if they are never the same.

Is it normal for our body to be asymmetrical?

Obviously (and absolutely) yes: it is normal for the body to be asymmetrical!!

Not only our breasts but also our eyes, our legs, torso, hands and so on and so forth are different with regard to the measures!

Obviously we are not talking about extremely asymmetries evident, which can be the consequence of a trauma, an accident or simply (precisely) of a non-compliant development in the pubertal phase.

Our body, however, is not perfectly symmetrical as we are used to considering it!

Anyone who has undergone a grueling brow shaving session knows that, unfortunately, the not perfection exists (one is always hairier than the other, damn it).

Hey, nothing but unfortunately: luckily, indeed! The our differences, even minimal, they are those that make us unique and precious.

The fact that you notice a little more on the breast is precisely because we can look at it with enough “distance” to be able to see it in its entirety but this does not mean that it is a problem!

One of my breasts is bigger than the other: is it a disease?

Obviously Not we can answer this question in manner thorough: we are not doctors and, moreover, we have not seen your breasts!

(But we still invite you to do not send photo in editorial board: there is no one who can evaluate them adequately).

If you think something is wrong, it always is better to go to your GP and ask him for his opinion.

Self-care is very important and also requests as these are not alone legitimate but also fundamental!

Don’t be afraid to look silly or extremely paranoid: ask your questions and get your answer from an expert, able to reassure you and explain everything in the best possible way!

Generally breast asymmetry it is not a symptom of disease but, if you think this is the case, a visit can calm you down or give you new ideas and solutions.

If it makes you uncomfortable have one breast larger than the other you can evaluate the purchase of a made-to-measure bra, which makes you feel comfortable and comfortable or, even, think about an intervention of surgery aesthetics.

Obviously only after you are done with to develop, mind you!