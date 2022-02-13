Do you have less sexual desire with menopause? Quiet, too!

A menopausal woman’s sex drive decreases, but we shouldn’t feel so guilty – here’s why!

With menopause a woman begins to establish one different relationship with your body (which changes profoundly) but also with the people around her and, in particular, with partner.

Typically a woman begins to feeling less desirable and in parallel begins experience less involvement with everything related to sex.

Unlike what happens in women, testosterone levels in men remain fairly constant for most of their life and, for this reason, their sexual desire does not drop drastically either.

Because of this different approach to sex, many couples can experience sex when they reach mature age frictions in the relationship.

In most cases women take the blame for these problems, feeling “at fault” because they are no longer able to satisfy the needs of their partner as in the past.

In reality, this is not the healthiest perspective for analyzing changes within a relationship. Here’s what we should learn to understand.

Sexual desire in menopause doesn’t just drop in women!

Although it is considered a rather outdated medical term today, the andropause is the male equivalent of the menopause. It begins to develop around the same age and has similar consequences on the body: loss of lean mass, increased fat mass, swelling, decreased bone strength, decreased desire.

The essential difference between man and woman is that the decline in desire in humans is extremely gradual. Indeed, there may not be significant differences compared to youth up to 60 or 70 years.

What changes, however, is the body’s ability to respond to sexual stimulation and to satisfy desire.

From the age of 50, in fact, men begin to manifest to deal with erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. Both of these symptoms result from the lower vascular efficiency and from worsening of physical performance during aerobic activity (i.e. during the sexual act).

Exactly like women, therefore, from the age of 50 onwards males need to change their approach to sex. Even from their point of view insecurities increase relating to both your physicality and your performance.

This implies that even the man over 50 needs more time and more care to live a fulfilling sex life.

Starting from this premise, it is strictly necessary that women begin to work on their perception of sexuality as a couple during menopause.

In fact, it must be borne in mind that menopause is just a perfectly normal stage in the life of a woman and, as we have seen, also in the life of a couple. Sexual desire decreases by both partners and both exhibit similar difficulties and symptoms.

How to cope with sexuality in menopause when you are in a couple

Although this stage of life can seriously endanger a couple’s sexual and emotional affinity, it is always possible to turn menopause into a moment of growth.

A healthy couple is the one who manages to address the problem rather than ignore it, is what it manages to confide openly about their doubts and difficulties. Partners should also know (and practice) the most effective methods for reassure each other and thus overcome a particularly dark moment.

A particularly useful tip is that of start taking better care of your diet and your body. Adopting a healthier diet, exercising separately or together, rediscovering old passions such as dancing, trekking or simple walks are all good habits. These activities act on the couple’s harmony and improve the general health of both partners. Rediscovering the passion and mutual desire will become much easier!