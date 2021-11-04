Do you have old pillows in the house to throw away? DON’T: because it’s important not to

Our old cushions can be recycled to make great poufs, camping tents or even a dog bed.

We don’t have to throw away our old pillows. The latter, in fact, can be used to create a lot of new useful objects for the home. So let’s see how to go and recycle them quickly and easily. Even the most beautiful cushions, in fact, due to the passage of time, will be ruined and will necessarily need to be replaced but not for this reason they will be thrown in the trash.

With our old cushions we can create a beautiful dog and cat bed

Our first tip is for camping lovers and those who like to spend the night out. Our pillow, if necessary, in fact, can become the “floor” of ours curtain and allow us to lie down in total comfort. Not only objects for our garden, with cushions we can also create beautiful ones pouf to put in the living room or bedroom. Creating it will be very easy, just join several cushions together to create a single large pillowcase that we will fill until you get a respectable pouf.

Furthermore, from the cushions, we can also obtain kennels for our pets. In this case, however, there will be a little more manpower, in fact, with the help of the fabric we will have to create the edges of our pet bed. Furthermore, the latter too, as well as the pouf, will be padded. Not only that, the pillow can be brought into the garden and used to sit while we work in the garden. In fact, spending many hours tending your vegetable garden standing or on your knees can tire us twice as much, so something comfortable to sit on will be important.

It won’t take much to give new life to our pillow

Not only that, also create a simple door stop or a draftsman it will be very simple. To do this, it will be enough to wrap our pillow up to give it the congenial shape and then stuff it. Not only that, our old cushions will be perfect for protecting small items during the move. Why use bubble wrap, in fact, when we have fantastic pillows available at no cost?

Finally, we can simply refurbish our cushions by giving them a new look thanks to decorations or by changing their pillowcase. In short, cushions are one of those evergreen objects that can be reused at any time and for this reason throwing them away could be a serious mistake.