Like very few other objects in the world, banknotes represent wealth, or rather, the power of money in the most “physical” and tangible way ever. Compared to coins, banknotes have a much higher value and due to their composition they are falsified much more frequently than metallic currency.

Paper money began to be developed in considerable quantities especially starting from the first industrial revolution, that is when technology allowed sustained production and adequate levels of anti-counterfeiting systems.

Do you have these bills? Incredible, here are the rarest of all

Like coins, banknotes also represent a type of very collectible objects, and some very important specimens from the historical point of view, have become legendary. Here are the rarest specimens ever.

10 Australian shillings 1817

It is the first banknote issued in Australia worth 10 shillings, in 1817 by the Bank of New South Wales, today one of these very rare banknotes, which does not actually look like a banknote as we understand it today. One of these can be worth between 170 thousand and 250 thousand euros.

$ 1000 Red Seal 1891

There are only two known examples of this particular US 1891 banknote, which had a major impact on the US banking and financial system of the period. The $ 1000 known as Rea Seal features a portrait of a Union general, specifically George Gordon Meade. One specimen is worth over $ 2 million.

Grand Watermelon 1890

The “progenitor” of the Red Seal, as well as the rarest and most coveted banknote of all is the Grand Watermelon, so nicknamed for the shape of the 0s that resemble a watermelon. Today a specimen of this type is considered practically unobtainable since there are only 3 in the world. George Gordon Meade is always present on one side.

The value of one of these banknotes exceeds 3 million euros.