Do you have this £ 2 coin? Crazy, that’s what it’s worth!

The pound is the currency used by the countries that make up the United Kingdom for several centuries, which since the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, which effectively sanctioned the birth of a single currency concept, proposed a special derogation with the specific intention of maintaining ” long live ”the pound.

It is one of the “strongest” currencies in popular perception, which like any other currency suffered the problems of the 2008 economic crisis but which for several years has been one of the most reliable in this sense. From a monetary point of view it is an extremely interesting currency, inevitably very linked to the history of the United Kingdom.

British coinage

Currently the pounds, whose name comes from the term pound of sterling silver, that is an amount equal to one pound of silver, a material used for a long time for British coins. At home, the pound is commonly called pound.

Much like our cents, 1 pound is the minimum value, while 100 pounds make up one pound.

From the first half of the nineteenth century until today, the United Kingdom has developed a series of gold coins called “Sovereign” or Sovereign, inspired by another type of gold coins minted by the United Kingdom centuries ago.

The “modern” coins Sovereign they are made of gold and always have the effigy of the sovereign of the Kingdom, since the coronation of Elizabeth II the 1 pound denomination is used, although in the past also other denominations such as those of half pound and 2 pounds.

An example is given by the gold coin minted from 1902 to 1910 which features the effigy of Edward VII on one side, and St. George defeating the dragon on the other: the 1902 specimens are the rarest, since the value starts from a base of 400 euros in fair condition up to more than 2000 euros if in perfect condition.