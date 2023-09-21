Do you have trouble sleeping? Four tips that will help you leave insomnia behind

It seems that lately everyone feels tired, sleep is not enough to recharge energy. Insomnia or too little sleep brings many problems ranging from quality of life to quality of life. Investing in your dream is by no means a waste, but if you want to wait for Cyber ​​Monday, that’s okay too. If you haven’t tried to change your situation yet or haven’t thought about how, then here we bring you four suggestions that you can implement.

Do curtains filter light? Do I wake up cold at night? Does my neck hurt when I lie down? These are questions you should ask yourself. It could be that your pillow is overused and causing you pain, or the pajamas you are wearing are uncomfortable, very unwanted. When the body wants rest, we should try to give it as much rest as possible. Light, temperature and bedding can be both your friend and foe, and it’s up to you.

enter rest

Getting rid of stress may seem almost impossible, but there are many ways to reduce it. Scented candles, music or audio, reading, meditation, herbal tea… there are thousands of options. You need to aim to feel calm, either through distraction or through conscious analysis of the factors that cause your stress. At the end of the day, the only thing you should worry about at night is sleep. Sometimes, the solution is to incorporate moments that help you relax into your daily routine, for example, yoga classes.

organize events

None of the above is much useful if you go to bed at 3 am and wake up at 6 am. You should calculate that you ideally need 7 to 8 hours of sleep. This doesn’t mean that you go to sleep 8 hours before the alarm goes off, but rather go to sleep early. You should give yourself a realistic margin as to how long it will take you to fall asleep. If this time is usually too long, it should be reduced from the time mentioned above. Sometimes we lose track of time, which is why it is advisable to use alarms and be ready to obey them when they tell you it is time to sleep.

solve external problems

If you haven’t had sleep problems before, but they have started to appear, they may be the result of some other problem. At night we are alone with our thoughts, especially the thoughts we avoid throughout the day. There are issues that if not resolved will bother you, they will try to listen until you pay attention to them. This applies to physical and mental health, repressed emotions (guilt, pain, fear…), existential questions and other issues. Most of the time, the best option for addressing these issues is a trained professional.

Don’t let any more time pass before you solve your sleep problems. If you’ve tried everything yourself, maybe it’s time to see a sleep disorders specialist, such as a psychiatrist. Value your rest, remember that not sleeping has many consequences.