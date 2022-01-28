Do you invest in Beyond Meat? Shares on fake meat collapse

Beyond Meat is the manufacturer of the famous vegetable alternative to meat. Their products, from the famous “Beyond Burger” to ground beef, are mainly made from pea proteins.

It is a valid alternative to meat not only for vegans but also for the more skeptical of these food alternatives.

Lately, more and more people are choosing to adopt a vegan or vegetarian diet mainly for ethical reasons that concern animal protection and environmental sustainability.

Behind Beyond Meat there are not only good intentions but also various economic interests. In fact, many investors, including Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio have decided to finance this project since they strongly believe that meat farming is destroying our planet.

In fact, as an article from economyup.it explains, to create Beyond Meat products much less energy and resources are needed than those used to produce the classic meat burger.

Therefore, converting the consumption of real meat to the “fake” one could be a good solution. As Beyond Meat was expected to grow significantly, many people decided to invest.

To increase the fame of these products were certainly the agreements made between Beyond Meat and the most famous fast food chains such as McDonald’s and KFC which have chosen to include these vegetable alternatives in their menus, in order to meet those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.

At the moment, however, the situation regarding the actions is rather critical: Beyond Meat’s prices are falling and there has also been a notable drop in revenue, thus disappointing Wall Street expectations.

The prospects for the future are not particularly optimistic: in fact, analysts expect this decline to continue in the future.

In this article we will try to understand if it is actually still worth investing in what could be a food of the future.

Let’s start by first explaining what Beyond Meat is.

Beyond Meat: what it is

The literary translation of the expression “Beyond Meat” from English into Italian is “Oltre la carne”. This because it is a valid vegetable alternative to the common red meat hamburger.

This product has aroused a lot of interest, especially among the most skeptical, since actually the taste of Beyond Meat almost faithfully reproduces that of real meat.

Beyond Meat is an interesting product not only for those people who lead a vegetable diet, but also for those who out of curiosity wish to try something different.

Actually Beyond Meat is not just the “fake hamburger” but it is the name of the same manufacturer.

Although the “Beyond Burger” is depopulating especially in the last period, in reality the birth of Beyond Meat dates back to 2009. However, the company, which is located in Los Angeles, has only begun to sell its products in the USA to starting from the year 2013.

In 2016, the first vegetable-based burger went on the market in the supermarket department dedicated to meat.

The company, since its foundation, has always had the goal of finding valid vegetable alternatives that could replace meat.

Among the best known products of the brand there are certainly the Beyond Burger but also the vegetable ground.

The CEO of Cargill (i.e. the multinational that supplies Beyond Meat with pea proteins, the main ingredient) said that the demand for this type of product is destined to grow in the following years, thus coming to compete to cow meat.

In this article we will see if the demand for plant-based alternatives to meat will actually grow, since, as we will see, the situation regarding the actions of Beyond Meat is rather critical.

After explaining what Beyond Meat is, let’s now see what are the ingredients that make up this “fake meat”.

Beyond Meat: what are the ingredients

The ingredients of Beyond Meat are many as we read on the veganok.com website.

The main ingredient is pea proteins, already widely used in other products, especially in sports nutrition.

At this point a question arises: how does the Beyond Meat burger have the same color as the meat if it is mainly made up of pea proteins?

Beetroot extract, another of the ingredients present in this product, gives the meat its typical reddish color.

Among the other ingredients that make it up there are also coconut oil, sunflower oil and potato starch.

After explaining what the main ingredients of Beyond Meat are, let’s see who are the main investors who believe and finance this green company.

In fact, behind Beyond Meat there are also many people who have chosen to invest and buy shares, since it is actually a rather innovative and interesting company in terms of environmental protection.

Beyond Meat: who are the main investors

One of the main investors in Beyond Meat shares there is definitely Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The latter, in addition to being the protagonist in numerous successful films, has always stood out for a strong interest in environmental issues, also launching real protection campaigns not only for the environment but also for animals.

Given his political commitment as an activist, he couldn’t help but be a major investor in Beyond Meat’s shares.

Bill Gates also chose to invest in Beyond Meat for a speech related to environmental sustainability. The well-known entrepreneur is in fact convinced that thehe meat production is destroying the planet, due to the great pollution it creates.

He therefore considers it a duty that the human being’s diet shifts to the consumption of fake meat, as explained by databaseitalia.it.

Also to make Beyond Meat products a much smaller amount of resources is needed than those used to make real meat.

While not directly investors, actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara also support Beyond Meat. If the motivations of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates are mainly environmental, for Phoenix and Mara, the life of animals definitely has priority.

During the pandemic, the couple joined the campaign called “Feed a Million + pledge” organized by Beyond Meat. The campaign was created to distribute plant-based food during the lockdown, as an article from plantbasednews.org explains, in order to cater to the most vulnerable people.

After explaining who the main investors of Beyond Meat are, let’s now see what the turnover corresponds to.

Beyond Meat: how much is the turnover

An article from it.finance.yahoo.com explains that in the year 2021 Beyond Meat also recorded significant losses on turnover.

In fact, Wall Street expected revenues to reach up to 109.2 million dollars but it did not: the value of the revenues in fact only reached up to 106.4 million dollars.

Analysts predict that the situation regarding the prices of Beyond Meat is not destined to improve.

After having explained how much Beyond Meat’s turnover is worth, let’s now try to understand if it is actually still worthwhile to invest in this vegetable alternative.

Beyond Meat: is it still worth investing?

The situation regarding investments in Beyond Meat is quite critical.

There have been ups and downs over time, but definitely in the last period there has been a real collapse of the shares, which leaves many investors doubtful.

As an article on it.benzinga.com writes, the prospects are not very optimistic. Wall Street analysts have in fact predicted that Beyond Meat will record new losses worth -0.38 dollars per share on revenues worth 109.21 million dollars. This is not the first Beyond Meat collapse: already during the same quarter of the previous year there was a critical situation similar to that foreseen for the future.

As orafinanza.it explains, the aim was to invest in Beyond Meat as the consumption of plant-based alternatives to meat was expected to increase significantly by the year 2030.

Many expectations have therefore arisen regarding this company.

However, the situation at the moment is not exactly optimal: the prices of Beyond Meat have been falling for three months and it is assumed that there will be hardly a recovery.

To encourage this decline it was certainly the pandemic, which has put many sectors in difficulty.

Beyond Meat had managed to grow particularly after signing agreements with the most famous fast-food chains such as McDonald’s and KFC who have chosen to include a vegetable alternative in their menus for those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet or for those who simply chooses to limit the consumption of meat.

In light of this information, it is not worthwhile to invest in Beyond Meat at the moment. However, since it is a decidedly innovative company, however, it is important to keep an eye on the prices.

Not to be underestimated is the recent success of the new McDonald’s vegetable burger, created in collaboration with the Beyond Meat company, as explained by borsainside.com.

Will it be the turning point?

This for the moment we cannot say yet, but surely it is a chance for Beyond Meat to recover.

Beyond Meat, however, is not the only company that produces vegetable alternatives, but only the most famous. Impossible Foods is also worth keeping an eye on, which offers plant foods to combat climate change.