Do you keep your quarters? For this they ask for $26 thousand

If you are one of those people who has a jar with coins at home to have change available so that you do not complicate your life before leaving home or to pay for your food delivery orders, you may discover one day that you have more fractional currency accumulated there in coins from 5 to 50 cents, making you look for the ones with the highest denomination every day.

There will be those who use them without concern to complete the account in any payment because it is valid money as it is backed by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), other people who set aside those cents to fill the jar with more facial currency, although there will be someone who wants to sell some of the pieces online, looking for profit, as in this publication where they want 26,000 pesos in exchange for a small 20-cent coin.

And it is a last generation piece, the Family D of Banxico currencies that were put into circulation since 2009, dated in 2012 and waiting for someone to pay that amount to keep it, but that this happens is not a sure thing.

In the little store you will hardly find anything to buy with this currency, but they ask for 26 thousand pesos in exchange. (Free Market Mexico)



That a coin is advertised for sale on a portal of digital commerce as in this case the well-known platform of Free Market Mexicodoes not mean that this is the value at which these types of items are necessarily exchanged, but it does indicate what the seller wants to achieve with the transaction.

Yes, there is a community of people who are dedicated to numismatics, that hobby that consists of collecting coins and banknotes, and in some cases they can buy the missing pieces when they can’t get them in normal circulation, in the case of an album with current designs. But that does not mean that any coin will automatically be worth more than its denomination or that they will buy them.

What is usually looked for in a collectible coin is that it be a piece with some shortage so that having it in the album gives it more interest, but also that it is in excellent condition state of conservationbecause the patina that forms on its surface over the years will give it a distinctive appearance and since they are usually more difficult to obtain, they are also more appreciated and more expensive.

In the case of coins that have already circulated, as seems to be the case of the coin announced in Mercado Libre México, the best thing would be for a connoisseur to check your pieces to see if they have any unusual characteristics and to differentiate them from the millions of others. identical copies so that it is of greater interest, in which case they will be able to guide you regarding an adequate price according to its market value.

