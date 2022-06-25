Do you know everything about the DC character movie?

What do a hero of the Scottish Revolution and a hero of the American Revolution have to do with Batman? If you are able to answer this question, it is clear that our telescopic quiz today, about the character’s last movie, batmanis for you.

If you don’t know, we’ll explain it to you: Batman is Bruce Wayne and their names come from Robert the Bruce and Mad Anthony Wayne, who are the aforementioned heroes.

But, where are we going? It’s Friday and it’s time to test your knowledge. We are not going to ask you to know as much as if you had a degree from the Canadian University of Victoria, which has a course called “The Science of Batman”, in which you study – not the life of this Super Hero-, but the adaptability of the human body and how it can be improved, just as it happens in the comic.

we tell you another curiosity about Batman before starting. Well, actually, about Bruce Wayne: he is the owner of The Daily Planet, the newspaper that Clark Kent works for, the secret identity of Superman.

And one more detail, although the joker be his archenemy, he actually killed him in the first issue of the comic. Of course, later he appeared in 12 more deliveries.

Now it’s your turn to test yourself. Here is the questionnaire that our colleague Angélica Bedoya has prepared.

Questions and answers to the questionnaire on batman

