Do you know how Ryan Gosling’s career started? Incredible!

He is one of the most fascinating and beloved actors in Hollywood: do you know how Ryan Gosling’s career began? Not everyone is aware of it!

Let’s talk about one of the most fascinating and beloved actors in Hollywood: do you know how Ryan Gosling’s career began? Incredible, not everyone is aware of it. Born in 1980 in Ontario, he did not have a simple childhood. It seems, in fact, that in the course of his youth he had to deal with several episodes of bullying. He has taken part in countless highly successful films, some truly unforgettable. Just think of “Formula for a crime”, “The pages of our life”, “The Thomas Crawford case”. We recently admired him in the magnificent “La la Land” and in “First man”. Not everyone remembers it, but the famous actor’s career began in a truly incredible way: are you curious to find out which one?

How did Ryan Goslin’s career start? Not everyone knows!

Not only an actor, Ryan Gosling is a great music lover, so much so that he is part of a musical group. His name is “Dead Man’s Bones”. In some films in which Ryan Gosling starred it is the actor himself who interpreted the songs or wrote them, as for “Blue Valentine”. Today, Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s most beloved faces, but remember how he started? Well, hold on tight: we will reveal it to you immediately!

From a very young age, in the early nineties, the actor passed an audition to join the “Mickey Mouse Club” and became its presenter, as well as singer and dancer. Here, his path crossed with that of other characters who would become very famous stars, such as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Incredible, don’t you agree?

The actor is happily married to the beautiful Eva Mendes who made him the father of two wonderful little girls born in 2014 and 2016.