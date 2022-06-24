Do you know that Kylie Jenner owns a private jet worth $70 million?

Kylie Jenner live life big. Of his $36.5 million from a mansion to his collection of cars from $8 million, all luxury clothing from top brands, and much more. But that’s not all, her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has also reached new heights, and she has taken it all over the world.

If you follow her on social media, you know that Jenner also loves to party and is always traveling from place to place whether it’s for work or play. It’s obvious that being as wealthy as she is, the makeup mogul doesn’t use commercial flights when it comes to air travel.

Kylie Jenner also owns a private jet of considerable value. $70 million. Just recently, she made headlines for allegedly using her jet for a 30-minute trip from Calabasas to Palm Springs. Kylie was accompanied by her partner, Travis Scott, and their two children. This case quickly aroused the interest of Internet users who criticized the KUWTK star for using his jet for such a trip.

Several fans took to Twitter and commented on how dangerous the practice is for the environment.

“What am I supposed to do for climate change when Kylie Jenner is flying his jet from LA to Palm Springs,” one user said.

” Kylie Jenner took his private jet which seats 10 people for a 30 minute flight. Never talk to me about single-use plastic,” another user noted.

” Kylie Jenner taking a $70 million jet for a thirty minute trip ????? OK, girl, destroy the planet some more,” added a fourth.

While some focus on this topic, others talk about the breakfast served on board his private jet. The star of reality show shared a snap of a meal consisting of three plates, all filled with fruit and various breakfast items.

But what really caught the eye was when a Pakistani actress, Minal Khan, posted the same photo, removing the fabric “KylieAir”. Fans grilled the actress for using the photo of Kylie Jenne.