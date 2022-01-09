Do you know that there is a private island that costs as much as a two-room apartment?

How many times have we dreamed of leaving everything and moving to a private island? There are some that have bargain prices.

Imagine buying a private island sounds like something for billionaires, a place away from everything in absolute silence and peace, perhaps during the holidays.

Owning a private island is a very popular practice especially among show business characters. Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group boasts as many as three. But other well-known VIPs have also allowed themselves this header as Leonardo Dicaprio, who bought Blackadore Cay in Belize, Johnny Depp which has an atoll at Little Hall’s Pond in the Bahamas and Mark Zuckeberg who bought part of the island of Kauai.

This private island may not be just a dream

Many consider private islands to be enchanting places more like paradises than the land we know. Unspoiled nature with forests, palm trees and beaches.

If it sounds too good to be true, you need to know that it’s not impossible. We all think they have incredible prices but that’s not necessarily the case.

We spend so much time inside our homes and offices that such a solution can only seem unreal or simply out of our reach. But not everyone knows that it can actually be done. There are several platforms dedicated to private islands for example Privateislandonline, Private Islands or Vladi, these are just some of the names that deal with it. Not everyone knows that there is not only the sale, but also the rent.

We can find them all over the world, in incredible places: Maldives, Bahamas, Greece, Turkey, but also the United States.

For example, Clapboard island has a price of a few thousand euros (prices vary according to the season and is communicated in private).

While the private islands in the USA, which are not similar to those of the tropics, we find different temperatures: there the heat lasts less and for a few months the climate is even cold and this is probably the reason why they have lower prices.