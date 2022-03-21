Do you know the Cico diet? Here’s what you should know before trying it

It is called Cico diet and it is one of the most famous diets of the moment. Find out how it works and what are the pros and cons of this way of eating.

Among the most famous diets of recent times is the Cico diet. A new trend that comes from America and which is having great success for the promise of helping you lose weight without too much effort. It is in fact a food system that is based solely on counting the consumption of calories and that, once established, leaves absolute freedom to everything else.

A method that has pros and cons that everyone should know well before trying. In fact, the risks are as many as the chances of success. Especially if you are a beginner with diets and do not know how to move among the many promises of weight loss that are around. So here’s everything you need to know about the Cico diet!

Cico diet: pros and cons of the diet

The name Cico literally means Calorie In Calorie Out and was chosen to indicate this diet’s school of thought. The prerequisite is in fact to take in fewer calories than are consumed in order to lose weight. An assumption that is quite real but that does not take into account some important details.

In fact, give importance only to the caloric amount of what you eat always choose the wrong foods that is, those low in nutrition but high in calories and fat. A detail that is precisely what makes this diet fascinating.

In fact, it is enough to know how many calories you have to consume to lose weight, to find yourself being able to choose to eat an ice cream for lunch and a pizza for dinner. Practically everyone’s dream but also a serious mistake which, in the long run, can lead to various imbalances and a total failure of the diet.

Although the starting point is also correct (only partially since it is now more than proven that calories alone are no longer so important for weight loss), the Cico diet lacks many important explanations which are the basis of proper weight loss.

First of all, it is in fact necessary to know that a simple online calculation is not enough to understand how many calories you need. Weight, height and physical activity are not the only parameters and to understand your basic metabolism it is necessary to check the amount of muscle mass present. Only in this way will it be possible to know the real energy consumption to refer to.

Having said that, it is necessary to have a good culture in terms of food. Eating based only on calories leads in fact to the risk of taking on too much fat, predisposing to various diseases and finding yourself losing only a few initial kilos and then going into a stalemate. The real way to lose weight is in fact to follow a balanced diet in macro nutrients and based on healthy foods.

Although the promise of being able to lose weight by eating only what you want is really tempting, it is therefore very difficult to carry it out in a concrete way. A detail that anyone who understands at least a bit of nutrition certainly knows. But that can lead to mistake those who have never posed such problems before starting the diet.

The Cico diet is therefore a way of setting the diet that can work (assuming you really want to count all the calories) only if you have solid knowledge about various foods and how to eat in a balanced way.

On the contrary, it risks becoming the umpteenth diet destined to fail and able to lead to eating in a completely wrong way. Before starting it, therefore, it is good to ask yourself the right questions and understand if you are knowledgeable enough about foods and how to combine them. Once this is done, you can think of trying it or putting it into action just those weekends when you are out of town. That is when you want to eat without gaining weight.

For longer periods or for goals such as losing weight it is much better to educate yourself on food first. Or, even better, contact a nutritionist. An expert who is able to offer a diet studied on the person and the basic information to follow it independently and without too many sacrifices. Definitely the best way to lose weight while taking care of yourself.