Do you know the Selena Gomez cooking show?

At the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, the award for Female Star of the Year was awarded to singer Selena Gomez thanks to her online cooking show, which she has been hosting for 2 years.

After television and music, the singer Selena Gomez has been trying his hand at cooking since August 2020 in a program called Selena + Chief. The young woman received a price thanks to this cooking show, broadcast on the internet by the American streaming site, HBO Max.

Selena Gomez, the star of the year

During the 4th edition of Critics Choice Real TV Awardsin Los Angeles, on June 12, 2022, Selena Gomez was awarded the prize for Female Star of the Yearfor his show Selena + Chief, after only three seasons. In addition, another culinary program was rewarded, the American version of Top Chef received not one but two awards, for best cooking show and best presenter. These awards are planned by the same association that organizes the prestigious Critics Choice Awards ceremony.

What is the concept of Selena + Chef?

In her online show, Selena Gomez receives a leader different every time episode and takes cooking lessons remotely by videoconference. Several recipes are made on a particular theme, such as an Indian brunch or an Italian buffet and the cooks give tips to the star as well as to the viewers. The first three seasons have already welcomed chefs like jamie oliver or Jose Andres. A fourth season is in preparation. For each episode, the show donates $10,000 to an association chosen by the guest of the day.

The series is only available on HBO Max, the streaming service of the American television channel HBO and is unfortunately not not available in France, nor even in Europe. But a little patience, that could soon change!