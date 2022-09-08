Do you know the Zendaya movie on Netflix?

Zendaya He has had a few years with great titles, participating in the Spider-Man trilogy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the hugely successful Euphoria of HBO Max and in Dune. But not everyone knows this movie of Netflix titled “Malcolm & Marie”.

The interesting thing about this film is that it also has the direction of Sam Levinson, the creator, writer and director of “Euphoria”.

The story of “Malcolm & Marie” is about the romance between a filmmaker and his girlfriend. Returning home after a premiere, some revelations appear that test the solidity of the couple’s love.

John David Washington is the co-star of this film and the one in charge of impersonating Malcolm Elliot. “Together with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a movie very unique, an ode to the great idylls of Hollywood, as well as a sincere expression of faith in the future of the sector”, assures the official synopsis available at Netflix.

The script for this film was written in 6 days, which gives it a special tint. In addition, this project was recorded in secret and in the midst of a pandemic.

And you, have you seen it?