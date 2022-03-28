Do you know what alopecia is, the disease that Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, has?

Do you know what alopecia is?, a disease suffered by the actress Jada Pinkett Smith, with which the comedian Chris Rock joked and sparked backlash from actor Will Smithpunching him in the face at the Oscars.

Alopecia is the partial or total loss of hair., explains the dermatologist María Altagracia Brea. There may be loss of hair on the face, chest and pubis.

The actress wears a shaved head, and this led the actor Chris Rock when comparing it with the Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott moviewhich has a similar look.

About the disease, Dr. Brea adds that alopecia translates as hair loss that can be total or partial; they are small plaques from areas of the head where there are no hairs.

The causes of alopecia can be different

In women there is a frontal alopecia, which is practically normal after giving birth. “Stress causes hair loss, now with covid there are many cases of people who have lost a lot of hair, both on the front and on the whole head”, he explains.

Alopecia also occurs in cancer patients who have undergone chemotherapy, because the treatment that knocks down the hair and causes alopeciapatients with AIDS, in poor nutritional status or by very strong straightening.

Other data on alopecia

Information published in different specialized health magazines on alopecia, refer that in addition to leather scalp, the disease affects the loss of eyelashes, hair in the armpits, etc.

Factors that affect alopecia

Hair loss is observed when combing every day and experts estimate that between 50 and 100 fall out daily, but they are replaced with new strands, when this process does not occur, baldness occurs.

Sometimes it is hereditary, other times due to hormonal changes, skin and immune system conditions. Also side effects of medications for chronic diseases