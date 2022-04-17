Do you know what cupping is? The therapy used by Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian to enhance…

Celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian, along with Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and other athletes, are some of the celebrities who have applied cupping therapy to their bodies to relax, improve lymphatic and blood drainage, eliminate toxinsreduce inflammation among other multiple benefits of this technique, whose origin is found in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The cupping or suction cup technique has become popular today, especially among athletes as it is ideal for elite and high-performance athletes. This is a therapy that helps improve flexibility by relaxing “tight” or “contracted” muscles, increasing an athlete’s range of motion in the same way that massage might. In addition to this, some people claim that it can relieve signs and symptoms of colds, coughs, asthma, cellulite, dysmenorrhea, facial paralysis, numbness of the limbs.

Cupping therapy basically consists of these suction cups adhering to the skin at specific points through the vacuum that is created inside them, some by the action of fire and others by tires. It has been said that it originated in China, but it was also used by the Egyptians, Arabs, Greeks and in Europe during the Middle Ages.. Suction cups are currently made of glass or plastic, but before they were made of bamboo, clay, bronze, although today they are usually made of glass or plastic.

The method involves lighting a piece of cotton moistened with alcohol, which is held with tweezers and placed inside the glass suction cup. The combustion of oxygen causes a vacuum inside the suction cup that is placed on the skin and will “suction” it. In recent years, plastic suction cups have been applied that have a one-way valve on top where a suction or extraction pump is inserted and once the suction cup is placed, the air inside it is extracted and a vacuum is created that has the same suction effect. . Cupping helps relieve pain, increases lymphatic circulation, increases cellular metabolism, increases oxygen and tissue nutrients, activates the immune system, also acts as a depurative, relieves muscle contractures, is anti-inflammatory and analgesic.

A study published in February 2012 called “An Updated Review of the Efficacy of Cupping Therapy,” which was a review of 135 studies that appeared between 1992 and 2010, concluded that in “numerous studies on cupping therapy have been conducted and published during the last decades, cupping has a potential effect in the treatment of herpes zoster and other specific conditions. However, more rigorously designed trials of its use for other conditions are needed.”

Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian do not skimp when it comes to applying any treatment that helps them look better, which is why they have succumbed to the ancient technique of cupping to relax, improve muscle performance and increase cellular metabolism. To look beautiful, there is no method that resists celebrities.