Do you know what effect a drink has on blood pressure?

Excessive alcohol consumption can not only get you addicted, but can also make you addicted In the long run damages your organs and hence your overall health.

But what about the occasional alcoholic drink? In this case the answer doesn’t seem so clear. after all, There is scientific evidence that moderate amounts of wine reduce oxidative stress. And also prevents further attacks in case of heart disease.

However, a recent study provides evidence It is better to avoid alcohol completely Because it has an adverse effect on blood pressure.

effect of alcohol on blood pressure

This study was done by the researchers Medical Faculty of the University of Modena and the University of Reggio Emilia in Italy, Here’s a review of seven international studies involving more than 19,000 adults from the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

The scientists were interested not in the immediate effects of alcohol on blood pressure, but in the long-term effects. they wanted To find out how alcohol consumption affected blood pressure over a period of years.

For this, The amount of alcohol consumed by the participants was analyzed During this period. On the other hand, Health data from the same people was analyzed over a five-year period. When the researchers compared findings on alcohol use and the development of blood pressure, they reached interesting conclusions.

Small amounts of alcohol have negative effects

In subjects who drank an average of 12 grams of alcohol per day, Blood pressure increased by 1.25 mmHg during the study period.

For those who consume an average of 48 grams per day, The value increased by 4.9 mmHg. Twelve grams of alcohol corresponds to approximately the following amounts:

1 glass of wine (0.125 liters)

1 small glass of beer (0.3 liters)

1 glass of sparkling wine (0.1 liter)

1 wine (4 cl)

This increased by 1.14 mmHg with an average daily consumption of 12 grams of alcohol, and by 3.1 mmHg with an average daily consumption of 48 grams.

diastolic blood pressure

According to the press release of American Heart Association, The findings apply not only to people who already had mild to severe high blood pressure at the start of the study, but also to people without high blood pressure. However, correlations were found only among the men tested, not women.

“We found no beneficial effect in adults who drank light alcohol, compared with those who did not drink alcohol. We were somewhat surprised to find that even light alcohol consumption was associated with larger changes in blood pressure over time compared to non-drinkers, although this was much smaller than the increase in blood pressure seen in heavy drinkers. ” says the study’s author, Professor Marco Vincetti. ,

The results are not conclusive, but they should be taken into account

Since the exact study design cannot be seen at this time, It is difficult to assess the consequences. For example, we do not know how accurately health data and levels of alcohol consumption were collected.

In fact, analysis by Italian scientists shows that Alcohol consumption and changes in blood pressure occur together, but no causal evidence could be found. It is also unclear to what extent other influencing factors (nutrition, exercise, previous diseases) were taken into account.

While more research is still being done on this basis. The present findings may be viewed as a further argument to avoid alcohol, if possible. Or at least reduce the amount consumed.

responsible attitude towards alcohol

Last but not least, since wine has a long tradition as a product related to status and socialization, Many people find it difficult to live completely without wine, beer or other alcoholic beverages. However, consumption can be reduced or, even better, avoided altogether by choosing non-alcoholic beverages.

Scientific Reference.