Do you know what effect a drink has on blood pressure?

Excessive alcohol consumption can not only get you addicted, but can also make you addicted In the long run damages your organs and hence your overall health.

But what about the occasional alcoholic drink? In this case the answer doesn’t seem so clear. after all, There is scientific evidence that moderate amounts of wine reduce oxidative stress. And also prevents further attacks in case of heart disease.

However, a recent study provides evidence It is better to avoid alcohol completely Because it has an adverse effect on blood pressure.

