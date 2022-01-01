News

Do you know what Eva Mendes did before her success? Incredible

Eva Mendes is one of the most charming and talented actresses in Hollywood. Having retired from the cinema for a few years to dedicate herself to the children of her husband Ryan Gosling, now she seems ready to return to acting! But do you know what Eva Mendes did before her success?

Eva Mendes is one of the most attractive actresses in Hollywood and with her Latin charm she has conquered millions of men all over the world. But do you know what beautiful Eve did before she achieved success?

Eva kicked off her career in the show business with commercial videos and music video clips, later participating with brief appearances in soap operas and TV series. Its definitive launch into the Hollywood Olympus took place in the acclaimed Training Day, film in which she appears completely naked.

After the resounding success of her first real movie, Eva got other gigs in various films such as Brothers for the skin, Once upon a time in Mexico And Hitch, where she played the role of the female lead alongside a womanizer Will Smith. With the film Once upon a time in Mexico it also earned a Teen Choice Award nomination.

In 2006 the famous magazine Maxim reported her at number 27 among the Hot 100, while in 2008 she was chosen as the testimonial of the perfume Obsession by Calvin Klein, which definitively confirms her status as a sexy icon.

Small curiosity: the commercial in which the actress appears without veils caused a sensation in the United States, so much so that in the end it was censored.

READ ALSO–> Today she is an Oscar-winning actress, but do you know what she did before her success? Beyond belief

But what did Eva Mendes do before her success?

Before arriving in Hollywood, the disturbing Eva was engaged in activities decidedly different from acting.

In fact, she worked as a waitress in some restaurants and, for a while, she was also involved in selling hot dogs in a stall.

Who would have thought!

