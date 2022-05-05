Do you know what happened to the children of the series and what they look like today?

It’s been nine years since the hit series Desperate Housewives ended. But then what became of Gabrielle’s children, Lynette, Bree and Susan?

Whether it’s Juanita, Julie or Andrew, we’ve all followed their evolution within the series. It seems that today they have all taken different paths. See below to find out more.

Juanita Solis played by Madison de la Garza

The rambunctious little girl of Gabrielle and Carlos has changed a lot. She has grown into a pretty young woman of nineteen. The latter did not end her career, however. You may have seen her in the series Bad Teacher or in the latest clip from singer Demi Lovato.

Julie Mayer played by Andrea Bowen

After the end of Desperate Housewives Andrea Bowen devoted herself entirely to her acting career. She has notably played in the series Ghost Whisperer or even in FBI missing persons.

Andrew Van de Kamp played by Shawn Pyfrom

Since the end of the series which revealed it to the public, Shawn Pyfrom has been very discreet. You could still see it in the cinema in the film Model Citizen in 2020 or in the film Hellbent in 2018.

Daniele Van de Kam played by Joy Jorgensen

Joy Jorgensen ended her acting career at the end of Desperate Housewives to devote herself fully to her studies. This is how she got her degree in American History at Columbia University. She then went into directing and produced two short films.

MJ Delfino played by Mason Vale Cotton

At the end of the series, the young boy continued his acting career. He notably starred in the hit series Mad Men. Now eighteen years old, Mason Vale Cotton seems to want to try his luck at the cinema. He obtained several small roles in the films Scales, Mad Families or even Russel Madness.

Grace Solis played by Ceci Balagot

Ceci Balagot has just realized her transgender coming out on Instagram. After the end of the series, he continued his career as an actor and has been playing since 2020 in the series Lesvoys d’ailleurs.

Celia Solis played by Daniella Baltodano

Since the end of the series, the young girl seems to have left aside her acting career. If you could see it in the Shameless series in 2014, it has since completely disappeared from the screens.

Parker Scavo played by Zane Huett and Joshua L. Moore

Parker Scavo was first played by Zane Huett who did not continue his career after the series ended. Joshua L. Moore who took over the role from season 5 met the same fate and did not play again after the end of Desperate Housewives.

Penny Scavo played by Kendall Applegate and Darcy Rose Byrnes

If Kendall Applegate ended her career after the series, Darcy Rose Byrnes continued. She notably played in the film A thousand words and then decided to start dubbing.