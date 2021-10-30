do you know what is it? Here is revealed the “secret” of Hollywood

The Wilhelm Scream, which in Italian translates as Wilhelm’s scream is a sound effect used in the cinema, probably the most famous in Hollywood. This effect is nothing more than a high-pitched scream emitted by a character who is hit by a bullet or falls from above, usually in action movies.

Everyone, at least once, has heard it, but few have really managed to recognize it. Wilhelm’s Scream was the favorite game of the sound workers of movies: they inserted it as soon as they could in each film, so that they could giggle to each other every time they would recognize it in a movie theater. In short, it is nothing more than a gag that they found very funny, because it was not one that everyone could understand: it was one professional gags.

Distant drums

The scream was first used in 1951 in the film Distant drums: In one scene, a character is dragged into a swamp and bitten by an alligator, so a particularly chilling scream was needed.

Usually, within a movie, there is a huge variety of sounds, so you need some sort of sound effects library to be used in different parts of the film. For this reason the producers had cast members in charge of recording large amounts of different sounds. Among all these, what stood out most of the others was the man’s scream.

This, in fact, was recorded after shooting and added to the film only in post-production. From that day he entered theHollywood sound effects archive and his fame began.

Whose voice is the scream?

The identity of the person who recorded the scream remained unknown for a long time and, to date, we are still not sure of the answer.

However, following some research, documents emerged containing the list of all the actors who should have participated in the dubbing of the film. Distant drums. According to what was reported by these, the item could be attributable to Sheb Wooley, western movie actor present on the set of ’51.

With a comparison between the various voices of all the actors, it was concluded that the scream was precisely that of Wooley.

What does it get its name from?

Yet the success of this scream did not come in 1951, but in 1953, when it was again used in the western The white Indian, directed by Gordon Douglas.

In this new film, a character named Wilhelm is shot in the leg with an arrow: it is here, in fact, that he was given the name of Wilhelm’s scream.

Why reuse this sound?

The main reason is that reusing pre-existing sound effects is more simple and economic.

The first to resume this scream was Ben Burtt, sound designer, to reuse it within the film Star Wars.

Burtt inserted the scream in the first 1977 film, in the scene where Luke Skywalker hits a Stormtrooper who falls off a precipice. From that moment the scream has been present in all the films of the saga.

Since that time the film has been inserted by Burtt in all the films he worked on and other sound engineers followed his example. To date, the sound effect appears in more than 100 famous films and has become a real one cliche.

Most famous films in which it was shot

Among the best known directors to have used it there are Steven Spielberg in his Indiana Jones, Peter Jackson in the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings And Quentin Tarantino in Hyenas And Kill Bill.

The sound effect even appears in a scene from Toy Story, home animation film Pixar known precisely for its many easter-eggs.

In addition to the aforementioned films and other films such as Poltergeist (1982), Titanic (1997), Batman – The Return (1992), the Hobbit (2012), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), The beauty and the Beast (1992), the scream also appears in popular television series including X-files, CSI, the Family Guy, The Simpsons And 22 Jump Street. It is also present in the well-known video game Grand Theft Auto.

Here you can find a complete list of all the movies in which it was used up to 2010.

Is Wilhelm’s scream still used today?

The answer to this question is quite obvious: it has now become a kind of game, a kind of easter-egg that runs through the history of cinema and is handed down from generation to generation.

In fact the Wilhelm Scream it is most famous among cinema fans: the fun lies in being able to find this small detail within the most disparate films.

It was thought that this sort of game was destined to never end, but with the advent of the Internet the sound became a meme and videos began to circulate explaining the Wilhelm Scream even to non-experts, so the whole magic it went away by deflating. There have also been protests and campaigns against the scream and, finally, its use has decreased.