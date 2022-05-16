Do you know what it will be called “Mission Impossible 7″? Tom Cruise already decided

Tom Cruise was unable to attend CinemaCon but he sent a gift: the announcement of the title of “Mission: Impossible 7”. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Although this year he was not present at the convention of movie theater owners in the United States, which takes place every year in Las Vegas, Tom Cruise reserved a surprise for CinemaCon: the announcement of the final title that will carry his seventh dangerous adventure as Ethan Hunt. The long-awaited film, which will be released on July 14, 2023, will be called Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. With the announcement came a new trailer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In the Colosseum of the Caesars Palace hotel, Paramount Pictures not only revealed this news: it also screened for the first time Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to that other great Cruise success of 1986, before its imminent world premiere in San Diego and its run at the Cannes Film Festival. This production will hit theaters on May 28.

US movie theater owners exclusively saw the first showing of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the return of the character that catapulted Tom Cruise to fame. (Paramount)



With this double symbolic presence, Cruise made up for his absence from CinemaCom, an event he regularly attends. That the title of MI7 -which means “dead reckoning”, that is, without instruments- is a “part one” seems to confirm that the eighth installment of the saga with more than 20 years of success will be the second, and everything would indicate that would be the final adventures of the super spy Hunt. Due to delays in the production and premiere of MI7, MI8 will be on June 28, 2024.

Christopher McQuarrie he returned as director of the seventh film, after having made the previous two, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015 and Impossible Mission: Fallout (fallout) in 2018. The sixth title was also the highest grossing in the franchise, grossing nearly $800 million worldwide. Among the actors who will return in MI7 stand out Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg Y Frederick Schmidt. They will be added Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss Y Cary Elwes.

Christopher McQuarrie returned to direct Tom Cruise in the long-awaited MI7.

Top Gun: Maverick The last day of CinemaCon arrived, to add expectation. The exclusive presentation was made after the trio of rappers JJ Fad will sing their hit “Supersonic” and Paramount’s president of distribution, Chris Aronsonfulfilled his ritual joke: this time he appeared characterized as the villain of SonicDr. Ivo Robotnik.

Aronson presented material from the long-awaited new film by Damian Chazelle, Babylonstarring Brad Pitt Y margot robbie. She then advised that Cruise was not going, because she was filming in South Africa, but that she had sent a video message.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will have its world premiere in San Diego and then head to the Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters on May 28. (Paramount)

Cruise appeared as he got up from his seat in a red collector’s plane: “Hello, everyone,” he said, interrupted by the wind from the canyon where he was standing. “I wish I could be there with you. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission Impossible”, he confirmed. “See you in the cinema!”. Then began the projection of Top Gun: Maverick.

with address of Joseph Kosinski —who was present in Las Vegas, along with the actor Glen Powell—, the continuation of the first success that made Cruise famous is set in the present, and that young fighter pilot who was Pete Maverick Mitchell has the same though—as the rear admiral who plays Ed Harrishis superior—might as well be “a two-star admiral.”

“See you at the movies!”, closed the message for CinemaCon with which Tom Cruise presented “Top Gun: Maverick”. (Paramount Pictures/EFE)



Also for aviation, time has passed, and technology has changed many things. The narrative of this sequel is centered on the relationship between the character of Cruise, who is an instructor, and one of his students who graduated from the Naval School of Hunting Weapons, better known as Top Gun: Bradley. Rooster Bradshaw (Miles Teller). Rooster is the son of radar interceptor expert Nick Goose Bradshaw, killed in the 1986 film, in which he played him Anthony Edwards.

Along with Cruise, another of the key figures will return in 1986: Val Kilmer in the role of Tom Iceman Kazansky. They add to the story Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro Y kara wangamong others.

KEEP READING:

Tom Cruise says goodbye to Mission Impossible: movies 7 and 8 would close the saga

new images of Top Gun: Maverick and everything we know about the film before the premiere

New Marvel announcements: first preview of Black Panther 2, Doc Strange 2 and the next 10 years of the MCU