do you know what the great Meryl Streep graduated from?

Let’s talk about one of the most iconic faces in cinema, a real backbone of acting: do you know what the extraordinary Meryl Streep graduated from?

Backbone of the cinema, Meryl Streep is one of the icons of acting worldwide. Originally from Summit, born in 1949, she has won the coveted Oscar statuette three times. She began to approach acting by taking part in some theatrical performances in New York, where she had moved. Thanks to his second film for the big screen, “The Hunter”, he receives his very first Oscar nomination. An amazing career made of unforgettable films and performances. Meryl Streep has immersed herself in dramatic works, comedies, even musicals, proving that her talent has no limits. A real “sacred monster” of interpretation. But also a woman with brilliant intelligence, profound culture and a timeless charm. Do you know what Meryl Streep graduated from?

What did the iconic Meryl Streep graduate?

It would not be possible to give the right luster and applause to his career without risking to leave out fundamental details and interpretations. Of her private life, we can say that she is happily married and a mother of four, as well as becoming a grandmother for the first time in 2019. Meryl Streep is the kind of actress who will always remain etched in the collective imagination and memory for her ability to give life to realistic and three-dimensional characters, rich in nuances.

Not everyone is aware of it, but the extraordinary interpreter she graduated from Yale with a BA in dramaturgy. Later, to succeed in specialize in dramatic art, worked hard. In fact, to support herself and pay for her studies, she ventured into various jobs, such as waitress and the typist. Determined and unstoppable! Would you have ever imagined it?

A phenomenal actress who, we are sure, will give other unforgettable performances. Do you agree too?