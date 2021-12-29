Do you know where Julia Roberts lives? Photos of the $ 8M house

Have you ever seen her new home Julia Roberts? The actress bought her new mega apartment last January 2020. The deed was formalized precisely on day 6 and the value of the property is well 8.3 million dollars. Photos of the whole house are available online. Let’s find out how it is composed.

Julia Roberts’ new house: size and cost

Julia Roberts last year he bought his new property which measures nicely 6,245 square feet. The woman also managed to get a discount of about 2 million dollars, as the original price of the house was 10.25 million. The apartment is located in San Francisco, precisely in the quiet and sober Presidio Heights neighborhood.

The whole apartment is spread over five floors and features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The style that the actress wanted to give to her home is a Victorian revival. From the images shown below it is perfectly clear the attention that the protagonist wanted to give to the details and to the care of every single detail.

How the house is composed and the photos

In addition, the house also consists of one extra room, located on the top floor and a garage inside which two cars fit perfectly. There is also a very large and well-kept garden and a wine room where the actress can relax in the company of relatives and friends. The interior spaces, on the other hand, are extremely large and equipped with numerous windows capable of letting in an enormous amount of light.

The floor is covered with walnut parquet, while Julia Roberts’ bedroom is located on the third floor, which is accessed via an extremely sumptuous main staircase. This room, of course, has a private bathroom, a walk-in closet with doors completely covered in wood and an independent balcony in order to give total privacy to the hostess. The furniture has been finely chosen in order to create harmony with the entire context of the house. There is no shortage of colorful accessories, in shades of bottle green and petrol, capable of giving extreme dynamism and personality to the apartment. Here are all the photos.

