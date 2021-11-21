Do you know where Jurrasic World was filmed? What are the places of the much loved film

Jurassic World, do you know where the scenes were shot? In beautiful places in the world.

Jurassic World is a 2015 film directed by Colin Trevorrow. It is the fourth installment in the film series of Jurassic Park, inspired by Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name. The plot starts after the accident at Jurassic Park, about 22 years later. Finally, Isla Nublar has achieved its dream, the construction of a theme park with thousands of admissions per day: the famous Jurassic World.

Right here, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, two young people are sent on a trip by their parents, to spend the holidays in the company of aunt Claire, head of the park. The aunt, however, together with geneticists from InGen, create a new species of dinosaur combining the DNA of various prehistoric predators with those of other animals. This new species, however, at some point, manifests enormous aggression and intelligence. From one moment to the next, what everyone didn’t want happens. Now, the film has garnered millions of box office receipts and is now much loved by young and old alike. But do you know where the scenes were shot?

Read also The Pub entirely dedicated to Harry Potter opens: here is where and all the info

Jurassic World, fourth chapter of Jurassic Park: do you know where it was filmed?

2015 movies, Jurassic World has been incredibly successful. In the film, leading actors, such as Chris Pratt, in the role of Owen, the expert who conducts behavioral research on the new species. The two young men, who will find themselves in danger, are Gray and Zach Mitchell, played by Ty Simpkins and Nick Robinson.

Read also Harry Potter, the return to Hogwarts: it’s really going to happen, extraordinary news

The plot starts from after the Jurassic Park incident, exactly 22 years later. Here, a new theme park is created with thousands of admissions per day, the Jurassic World. But a new species is also created, in the laboratory, which will endanger the protagonists. The film, we know very well, was an incredible success, but do you know where the scenes were shot?

The film was shot in the zoo of Honolulu and the island of Kauai. Other scenes were shot in New Orleans in the abandoned Six Flags New Orleans amusement park and Slidell, in Louisiana.