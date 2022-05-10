Do you know which foods are the most draining? find out now

The most draining foods are those that favor the elimination of water retention and therefore fight adipose deposits. They are perfect to be consumed in view of the costume test so as to be ready for the appointment for the summer. In addition, they are very healthy foods and therefore increase the well-being of our health.

They perform an anti-swelling action, the main cause of water retention and indirectly stimulate the metabolism so that it disposes and synthesizes food quickly and quickly so that cellulite pads do not form. When the body is well drained, health and well-being are at the top and this also affects our mind.

We feel vibrant with energy and focused so as to effectively carry out our daily tasks, even the most demanding and complex ones. The skin will glow with well-being instead of looking gray and crumpled. In short, draining is not only a question of image but also of homeostasis of our whole body.

List of more draining foods

Lemon with its high vitamin C content is useful for drying and toning excess fat. It acts as a repairer of a slow digestive system and fights water retention and annoying abdominal bloating. It also contains mineral salts that help to restore the loss during the summer period.

Mint is an aromatic herb with extraordinary powers. One of its most important functions is to stimulate the digestive processes so as to eliminate gastro-intestinal disorders. It therefore prevents the problems of spasms, gastritis or diarrhea. The other function is to decrease the gases present in the colon and create a healthier and healthier environment. A combination of mint and lemon herbal tea can be created which, acting in synergy, rebalance the intestinal flora.

The fruit symbol of summer, melon and watermelon, thanks to the high water and fiber content, favors the expulsion of fats and eliminates water retention. Furthermore, they are thirst-quenching and are ideal to be consumed in the summer because in addition to introducing water, it ensures the body the right amount of vitamins and minerals.

Cucumber and celery provide important substances such as iron, phosphorus, potassium and calcium. All these properties put together create an anti-inflammatory, revitalizing and diuretic power. And, like melon and watermelon, they restore the mineral salts that are lost in the summer as a result of excessive sweating.

The importance of draining

A drained organism is synonymous with a lively organism because it is healthy. It means that our body carries out its normal activities in an adequate manner, effectively performing all functions. Sometimes, due to a wrong diet, it can get stuck and we must act as soon as possible.

What we have to do is take the most draining foods in order to ensure a balanced supply of micro and macro nutrients. We can do this by ingesting fresh foods such as fruit and vegetables and consuming an adequate amount of water and herbal teas. Especially in summer but also in all other seasons of the year, the water supply should not be less than 1.5 liters per day.